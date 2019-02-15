Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #90 – Beteseb

Written by , , and | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman.

The Washington area boasts one of the country’s largest concentrations of Ethiopian restaurants. After sampling them widely, we most anticipate visits to this Silver Spring spot. The open kitchen produces a superb kitfo—beef tartare—warmed with purified herbed butter and chili powder. (Get the “special” version with ricotta-like house-made cheese and collard greens.) The juicy rib-eye tibs gently sautéed with onion and green peppers outshine competitors’ versions, and the vegetarian platter is a must-order for its turmeric-tinted cabbage and vibrant red lentils. Inexpensive.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
The 100 Very Best Restauran…
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Cynthia Hacinli

About Beteseb

cuisines

Ethiopian

Location(s)

8201 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Awards

100 Very Best 2019
Cheap Eats 2018