100 Very Best Restaurants: #90 – Beteseb
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
The Washington area boasts one of the country’s largest concentrations of Ethiopian restaurants. After sampling them widely, we most anticipate visits to this Silver Spring spot. The open kitchen produces a superb kitfo—beef tartare—warmed with purified herbed butter and chili powder. (Get the “special” version with ricotta-like house-made cheese and collard greens.) The juicy rib-eye tibs gently sautéed with onion and green peppers outshine competitors’ versions, and the vegetarian platter is a must-order for its turmeric-tinted cabbage and vibrant red lentils. Inexpensive.
