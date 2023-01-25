100 Very Best Restaurants: – Elfegne

Family-run favorite Zenebech, an Ethiopian restaurant and injera bakery for nearly 30 years, is thriving in a new chapter as Elfegne—named after royal dining halls. You’ll still eat like a king at the Adams Morgan spot, where kaleidoscopic platters come heaped with a choice of ten vegetables and rich stews, kitfo is vividly spiced and buttered, and delicious tibs—lamb, beef, or house-special short rib—are gilded with golden caramelized onions. Extras such as housemade injera and Ethiopian craft beers and wines are welcome touches. Inexpensive.

Join the conversation!