100 Very Best Restaurants: #92 – San Lorenzo

Chef Massimo Fabbri, a 17-year veteran of Penn Quarter’s high-end Tosca, has created the kind of Tuscan-chic neighborhood restaurant where people such as Michelle Obama flock to eat. Rustic plates nod to that region, including rosemary-strewn pork ribs or pappardelle tossed with rabbit ragu. Pasta portions are traditional (i.e., small)—all the better for creating a multi-course meal bookended with stuffed squash blossoms and the best tiramisu we’ve tried outside of Italy. At the end of the evening, you’ll likely agree with Fabbri’s mantra: “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Expensive.

Join the conversation!