100 Very Best Restaurants: #97 – Johnny’s Half Shell
Ann Cashion and Johnny Fulchino return to Adams Morgan with the third version of their Mid-Atlantic seafood restaurant, Johnny's Half Shell. Photography by Jeff Elkins
Stepping into this comfy Adams Morgan dining room feels like wandering into a swinging dinner party, and co-owner John Fulchino is the warmest of hosts. But the fuel that’s been keeping the place going for years comes courtesy of chef Ann Cashion. Her repertoire is woven with Mid-Atlantic and Southern influences—what tightens the knots is her knack for knowing what tastes deeply satisfying. You might tell yourself you’ll put down your fork after a few bites of indulgences like crab imperial or creamy mushroom pan-roast or buttered and grilled lobster or chocolate angel-food cake drenched in caramel. Good luck with that. Expensive.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.