100 Very Best Restaurants: #97 – Johnny’s Half Shell

Stepping into this comfy Adams Morgan dining room feels like wandering into a swinging dinner party, and co-owner John Fulchino is the warmest of hosts. But the fuel that’s been keeping the place going for years comes courtesy of chef Ann Cashion. Her repertoire is woven with Mid-Atlantic and Southern influences—what tightens the knots is her knack for knowing what tastes deeply satisfying. You might tell yourself you’ll put down your fork after a few bites of indulgences like crab imperial or creamy mushroom pan-roast or buttered and grilled lobster or chocolate angel-food cake drenched in caramel. Good luck with that. Expensive.

