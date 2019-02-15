Drink Like a Royal at These DC Tearooms



Afternoon tea isn’t just a dainty activity for little girls or bridal parties. It’s also a nice way to linger over a light midafternoon meal. Here are two good spots for a proper tea year-round.

Tucked into a quiet section of Georgetown, Lady Camellia is a bright, pleasant alternative to the opulent presentations at some hotels. The tearoom is a funky nod to Victorian times, with ivory high-backed chairs and a wall of pink toile holding gold frames and mirrors. The menu allows you to choose according to how hungry you are ($18 to $38) and is served almost every afternoon. Reservations are recommended, particularly for weekends. 3261 Prospect St., NW; 202-333-2308.

The Tea Cellar at the Park Hyatt in the West End has such a wide selection that it employs a tea sommelier who can steer you through the menu. Your tastebuds may fancy a pot of vintage Chinese pu-erh for $300—but don’t worry, tea prices start at $8 a pot. There’s also a separate three-course tea menu on Sundays that might include tea-stained deviled eggs, focaccia cheese sandwiches, and a grand array of pastries ($65 for adults). 1201 24th St., NW; 202-789-1234.

