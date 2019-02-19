TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19

MUSIC Hear new vocal arrangements of your favorite Disney hits from a cappella group DCappella at the Warner Theatre. The seven-person group features alums from The Voice (Orlando Dixon) and Pitch Perfect (Shelley Regner). expect to hear hits from Frozen‘s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” and “Let It Go,” Aladdin‘s “A Whole New World,” and Tarzan‘s “You’ll Be In My Heart.” $33-$73, 8 PM.

DANCE Founded by Australian dancer/choreographer Dein Perry, the 20 year-old group Tap Dogs is no ordinary tap performance: The show includes rock music, dancing in water, and intense stunts—think “Stomp” but for tap. With sets made to look like a construction site with scaffolding, this is not Charlie Chaplin‘s tap. The show runs through February 24 at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater. Recommended for ages 8 and up; performance includes fog and strobe lights. $49-$99.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

CRAFTS If you didn’t get the bouquet of your dreams last week for Valentine’s Day, make your own: Emily Paluska of Revery Paper Flora is teaching a class on making crepe paper peonies at The Lemon Collective. Guests will learn the centuries-old skill of making paper flowers; expect to leave class with one completed flower and the materials and templates to finish your bouquet at home. $60, 7 PM.

COMEDY Laughter is good for the soul, but Wednesday’s show at Drafthouse Comedy is also good for rescue animals. Comedians Andie Basto and Gigi Modrich’s monthly “Jokes That Give Back!” show will benefit City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties, which rescues animals from overcrowded and high-kill shelters. The show features comics Abby Mello, Allan Sidley, Anna Phillips, and Plain Ol DLo. $10, 6:30 PM.