THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 21

PERFORMANCE Now in its tenth year, the Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival is known for its diverse works of performing arts that often educate the audience. The festival kicks off on Thursday with a climate change ballet presented by Moveius Contemporary Ballet with visuals by Robin Bell (2/21). Other highlights include an interactive musical improvisation (2/22), the Gin Dance Company’s NEXT performance which combines Chinese Opera movements with modern dance (2/23), poet Kim B Miller’s account of how poets and songwriters describe the world around them (3/3), and a puppet show adaptation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It for kids (2/23). The festival offers two Family Fun Days on 2/23 and 3/2. Through March 3. Festival Pass: $75. Individual performances: Free-$35.

BOOKS Longtime DC residents remember DJ Cerphe Colwell’s voice from WHFS as well as other local stations DC101, WJFK, and Classic Rock 94.7. He will be at DIVE on Thursday discussing his book, Cerphe’s Up: A Musical Life with Bruce Springsteen, Little Feat, Frank Zappa, Tom Waits, CSNY, and Many More. As the title suggests, he’ll be sharing stories from his career hanging out with rock stars. Free to attend, 6 PM.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 22

FASHION Check out autumn/winter fashion collections at DC Fashion Week. The weekend starts on Friday night with an awards show and pop-up shop at The Washington Court Hotel. On Saturday, see the new designs at the emerging designers showcase in the Liaison Hotel, while on Sunday, and international designers will show their latest collections at the Embassy of France. Through February 24. Friday: awards show and pop-up, $30, 7 PM. Saturday: Emerging Designers Showcase, $50, 7 PM. Sunday: International Couture Collections Show, $70, 5 PM.

THEATRE Joe’s Movement Emporium’s production of The Head That Wears the Crown follows teenage high school mean girls who tease and manipulate a newcomer who’s interested in one of their exes. (Yes, it also sounds like Mean Girls.) Recommended for ages 13 and up. Through March 16. $25.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23

FILM The National Gallery of Art’s “From Vault to Screen: Portugal” series highlights newly-restored or otherwise overlooked Portuguese films from the collection of Cinemateca Portuguesa-Museu do Cinema. The series kicks off with several screenings on Saturday afternoon. At 2 PM, see two films by director Manoel de Oliveira: 1942’s Aniki-Bóbó, which features children from Oliveira’s hometown of Porto, and 1932’s short documentary Douro, Faina Fluvial, about the labor along Porto’s main river. At 4 PM, the NGA will screen the 1963 Paulo Rocha film Os Verdes Anos (The Green Years), a new wave drama about a small-town shoemaker who moves to Lisbon. Through March 9. Free.

BEER Mad Fox Brewing in Falls Church celebrates strong ale barleywines with its 9th annual Barleywine Festival. The fest will feature over 30 barleywines from breweries such as Southern Tier, Stone, Atlas, Fair Winds, and the Bruery. Through February 24. Free to attend (beer prices vary).

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 24

MAGIC Performer Rich Bloch has been performing magic since he was 7 years old. Now, he headlines shows in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. In addition to his magic, he is also a motivational speaker and inventor (he holds a patent on a device that helps disabled ice skaters). Bloch will perform at the Mansion on O Street. $25, 4 PM.

MUSIC The NSO is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a family-friendly concert full of space-themed music at the Kennedy Center. Hear music from Star Trek plus the fanfare from Strauss’s Also sprach Zarathustra, best known from 2001: A Space Odyssey. The concert will feature projections of photos and video from space; each performance is preceded by a musical “petting zoo” where kids can get up close to the instruments that will be performed. Recommended for ages 5 and up. $15-$18, 2 PM & 4 PM.