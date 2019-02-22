A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.

Shuwanza Goff She’s the first African-American woman to serve as the House of Representatives’ floor director.

Chelsea Janes From America’s pastime to its future: The former Post Nats reporter is now on the 2020 election beat.

Pusha T The lauded rapper—who lives in Bethesda—got his first solo Grammy nod, for last year’s Daytona.

Jean Case Head of National Geographic, CEO of the Case Foundation . . . and now author of a new book, Be Fearless.

Ruby Corado Her Casa Ruby, a transgender support organization on Georgia Avenue in DC, will expand to Southeast.

Disinvited!

Eagles Fans Philly types packed Fed­Ex­Field’s season finale. Don’t blame them—blame the hapless Skins for driving away fans.

