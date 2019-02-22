A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation—plus one person we definitely would not.
Shuwanza Goff
She’s the first African-American woman to serve as the House of Representatives’ floor director.
Chelsea Janes
From America’s pastime to its future: The former Post Nats reporter is now on the 2020 election beat.
Pusha T
The lauded rapper—who lives in Bethesda—got his first solo Grammy nod, for last year’s Daytona.
Jean Case
Head of National Geographic, CEO of the Case Foundation . . . and now author of a new book, Be Fearless.
Ruby Corado
Her Casa Ruby, a transgender support organization on Georgia Avenue in DC, will expand to Southeast.
Disinvited!
Eagles Fans
Philly types packed FedExField’s season finale. Don’t blame them—blame the hapless Skins for driving away fans.
