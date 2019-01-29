Magazine Issues

February 2019: 100 Very Best Restaurants

Take a peek inside the February issue, announcing this year's 100 Very Best Restaurants, on newsstands now.
On the cover: Photograph by Scott Suchman; lettering by Simon Walker.
This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

100 Very Best Restaurants

We visited more than 300 restaurants to bring you this year’s list of our favorite places to eat. And we ranked every one. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

FEATURES

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. By now side hustles are a well-established feature of our post-recession economy. But it can be such easy money that even Washington's young and comfortable are working extra hours for cash to burn. Photo-illustration by Eddie Guy.
The Other Side of the Side Hustle

You tend to think of it as a thing for cash-strapped millennials struggling to stay in the black. But gigs such as dog-walking and scooter-charging can be such easy money that even Washington’s young and comfortable are working extra hours for cash to burn. By Mimi Montgomery.

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. The new Congress includes a historic number of female lawmakers (far more than the last Year of the Woman, in 1992), not to mention a slew of firsts (the first lesbian mom in the House, the first woman sent to the Senate by Tennessee). Photographs by John Huet.
Fresh Women

The new Congress includes a historic number of female lawmakers, not to mention a slew of firsts. Our mini-guide to lady power on the Hill. Reported and written by Regina Park, Britt Peterson, Helen Carefoot, and Adia Robinson.

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Lisa-Marie Riggins argues that the men who built the NFL are getting left behind. Photograph by Lexey Swall.
Lisa-Marie Riggins Throws a Hail Mary

The wife of Redskins legend John Riggins has become an accidental campaigner, pushing for more money for older football retirees who collect a pittance compared with today’s NFL stars. Washington’s influence industry is helping make her case. By Patrick Hruby.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Is Muriel Bowser eyeing the White House? Photograph by Matt McClain/<em>Washington Post</em>.
President Bowser? Some mayors are eyeing the White House. Could Muriel Bowser be President?

No Walk In the Park: What it’s like to walk from Crystal City to Reagan National.

Swipe Right: The new dating app for Trump fans.

Getting a Lift: A Virginia company that lets you experience zero gravity.

Big Picture: Inside an Alexandria music factory.

WHERE & WHEN

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Anderson .Paak performs at MGM National Harbor on February 20. Photograph by Israel Ramos.
The 16 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Is Style still in style? As the <em>Washington Post's</em> influential arts-and-lifestyle section marks its 50th anniversary, a look at how well it's adapting to the internet era. Former <em>Post</em> editor Ben Bradlee, above, introduced the Style section in 1969. Photograph by Mike Lien/New York Times.
Interview: Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld on the future of your commute.

Media: As the Washington Post’s Style section marks its 50th anniversary, a look at how well it’s adapting to the internet era.

LIFE & TRAVEL

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Getaways for two: Glen Gordon Manor's Windsor Suite has a soaking tub that overlooks a field of horses. Photograph courtesy of Glen Gordon Manor.
Love Nests: Romantic getaways, from a secluded inn with great food to a sleigh ride in the snow.

Summer in the City: Four cool camps that let kids treat DC like one big playground.

STYLE, BEAUTY & HEALTH

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Ear candy: This Valentine's Day, why not wear your heart on your ear? Photograph by Merilyn Smith/Wireimage.
Heart Desires: Heart-shaped earrings are every­where. These are our favorites.

Cancer Scare? More women are being diagnosed with “stage zero” breast cancer. But are doctors overdiagnosing and overtreating it?

HOME

100 Very Best Restaurants, February 2019. Recharging Stations: Second homes that are peaceful getaways for their owners. Photograph by Danielle Hill.
Weekend Escapes: Gorgeous second homes within a three-hour drive of Washington.

Silver Spring: What to know about the suburb right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

“You Can Change This”: What happened when a reporter went to the Hill—as an advocate.

