Take a peek inside the February issue, announcing this year's 100 Very Best Restaurants, on newsstands now.

100 Very Best Restaurants

We visited more than 300 restaurants to bring you this year’s list of our favorite places to eat. And we ranked every one. By Ann Limpert, Anna Spiegel, Jessica Sidman, and Cynthia Hacinli.

FEATURES

The Other Side of the Side Hustle

You tend to think of it as a thing for cash-strapped millennials struggling to stay in the black. But gigs such as dog-walking and scooter-charging can be such easy money that even Washington’s young and comfortable are working extra hours for cash to burn. By Mimi Montgomery.

Fresh Women

The new Congress includes a historic number of female lawmakers, not to mention a slew of firsts. Our mini-guide to lady power on the Hill. Reported and written by Regina Park, Britt Peterson, Helen Carefoot, and Adia Robinson.

Lisa-Marie Riggins Throws a Hail Mary

The wife of Redskins legend John Riggins has become an accidental campaigner, pushing for more money for older football retirees who collect a pittance compared with today’s NFL stars. Washington’s influence industry is helping make her case. By Patrick Hruby.

CAPITAL COMMENT

President Bowser? Some mayors are eyeing the White House. Could Muriel Bowser be President?

No Walk In the Park: What it’s like to walk from Crystal City to Reagan National.

Swipe Right: The new dating app for Trump fans.

Getting a Lift: A Virginia company that lets you experience zero gravity.

Big Picture: Inside an Alexandria music factory.

WHERE & WHEN

The 16 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld on the future of your commute.

Media: As the Washington Post’s Style section marks its 50th anniversary, a look at how well it’s adapting to the internet era.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Love Nests: Romantic getaways, from a secluded inn with great food to a sleigh ride in the snow.

Summer in the City: Four cool camps that let kids treat DC like one big playground.

STYLE, BEAUTY & HEALTH

Heart Desires: Heart-shaped earrings are every­where. These are our favorites.

Cancer Scare? More women are being diagnosed with “stage zero” breast cancer. But are doctors overdiagnosing and overtreating it?

HOME

Weekend Escapes: Gorgeous second homes within a three-hour drive of Washington.

Silver Spring: What to know about the suburb right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

“You Can Change This”: What happened when a reporter went to the Hill—as an advocate.