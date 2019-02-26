Washingtonian Today: The Flee of Liberty

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Insert whatever metaphor you like here: Liberty has left her nest. According to DCist, the lady eagle swept up in a harrowing tale of love and loss has seemingly abandoned her two eggs after ghosted by her longtime beau, Justice. In a sad and sort of unfortunate twist, Liberty’s recent lover M2 (is that what we’re calling it??????) has been spotted incubated the eggs himself. A picture of a single male raising babies from another male who did his woman wrong is the kind of Real Housewives plotline I yearn for—so I suppose this works, too.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis broke from the President in a Washington Post op-ed Monday evening, saying Donald Trump‘s national emergency declaration was “not the right answer.” Tillis indicated he will vote in favor of a resolution blocking Trump’s access to funding for a border wall: “As a U.S. senator, I cannot justify providing the executive with more ways to bypass Congress.” The Democratic-controlled House is set to vote on such resolution today, where it’s likely to pass. (Though Trump’s likely to veto any bill that passes, which would force both the House and Senate to try to override the veto.)

Call it a really bad case of double booking, but the White House press corps has been kicked out of the hotel in Vietnam where North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is staying for his summit with Trump. The press’ main filing center—the designated location with somewhat reliable WiFi, outlets, and extensive television setups—was upended at the last minute and moved from the Melia hotel tower to the Cultural Friendship Palace (a bit on the nose, no?). According to the Washington Post, camera crews had spent weeks setting up their live shot locations and the hotel had charged bureaus “many tens of thousands of dollars” for space. All I’m saying is my beloved Trivago Man would have avoided such a mixup.

What’s on my mind: Michael Cohen is on Capitol Hill starting today, where he’ll be interviewed by senators who hope to hear “the truth” from Cohen.

Anti-Trump Washington has some plans if William Barr does not release the Mueller findings to the public—they’ll take to the streets.

Go see a hip play about John Quincy Adams and a hip Travis Scott concert all in the same month: here are the cool things to do this March.

Welcome our newest series Commuter Chronicles, where DC folks share their traveling odd stories. Today, meet the hedgehog that hangs on the BW Parkway.

Fans of vagina-themed improv will likely enjoy a new DC play: The Feminine Experience.

THEATER The National Theatre presents the DC premiere of Finding Neverland, a musical based on the 2004 movie of the same name. The musical tells the story of playwright J.M. Barrie and the family of four brothers whose make-believe adventures inspired him to write Peter Pan. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Through March 3. $54-$114.

Today’s good read is more like a good watch. The Washington Post Magazine published photos of DC before, during, and after the 35-day government shutdown that are truly epic. (Washington Post)

