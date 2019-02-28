News
What’s the Best Burger in DC? The Best Bar? The Best Fitness Studio? Vote Now in Our Reader Poll.
Plus, you could win two tickets to the hottest party of the year
José Andrés graced our 2018 Best of Washington cover. Photograph by John Loomis.
Do you have a favorite hamburger joint in Washington? Are you a huge fan of your yoga studio? Your hairdresser?
This is your chance to give some love to your favorites. Click here to take our annual Best and Worst of Washington reader survey. Simply vote in as many categories as you like, and you may also win a pair of tickets to our annual foodie extravaganza, the Best Of Washington party, June 6 at the National Building Museum.
