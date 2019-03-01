March Travel Deals

A Chesapeake Gem

Where: Inn at Perry Cabin, 308 Watkins Lane, St. Michaels, Md.; 410-745-2200.

What’s special: From this luxury retreat, you can explore the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay. Pedal to St. Michaels or along miles of coast and farmland. (Or, take a guided tour on an electric bike.) Sample fresh bay seafood. Rejuvenate at the spa, where treatments use herbs and aromatics grown at the resort and neighboring farms. Play tennis or hit the links of its newly reconfigured course, where the finishing holes show off the bay. Or simply explore the shops, museum, and restaurants of St. Michaels.

The deal: A “Washingtonian Exclusive” special offers 20 percent off the best available room rate, plus two complimentary glasses of Champagne at Purser’s Pub. Rates start at $240 per room per night before the discount. Click here to book and use the promo code PKGWASH.

When: Valid for stays through April 21, 2019.

Breaks for Spring Break

Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, 100 Heron Blvd. (at Route 50), Cambridge, Md.; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: Located on the Choptank River, the resort has a multitude of activities, and during spring break in late April, there are even more special events. Kids can enjoy the heated outdoor pool and water slide, the Wintergarden indoor pool with “dive-in movies,” Camp Hyatt at Pirates Cove, magic shows, hawk demonstrations, egg and cookie decorating, and family golf clinics. Adults can hit the links, be pampered at the spa, play golf, take free fitness classes, and listen to live music each weekend during spring break at Michener’s Library while sipping a cocktail.

The deal: During the resort’s “Spring Break,” Washingtonian readers receive one free appetizer at Michener’s Library and one s’mores kit, a $23 value. Rates start at $189 per room per night. To get this deal, mention the Washingtonian at check-in.

When: Valid for stays April 13 through 28.

A Good Stay in Middleburg

Where: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant, 36205 Snake Hill Rd., Middleburg, Va.; 540-687-3333.

What’s special: Breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge mountains and surrounding countryside greet guests at this inn. You can stroll, hike, or bike the property’s trails. Enjoy a picnic in the garden or by Goose Creek. Go on a Goose Creek canoe trip. Meet Daisy and Duke, the miniature Nubian goats, and Greyson the llama. Arrange a massage at the spa. Sip a drink by the bar or the huge fireplace. While the restaurant’s wines come from around the world, the cuisine’s ingredients come from the inn’s gardens and local farms. Need more activities? Wander through the shops and galleries in Middleburg and visit the many area wineries.

The deal: The “Good Getaway” package offers 20 percent off room rates for two nights and includes a daily farm-fresh country breakfast for two, valued at $25 a person. Midweek rates start at $285 a night and weekends $335 before the discount. To book, call 540-687-3333 and mention the Washingtonian package.

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2019.

A Gulf Coast Gem

Where: South Seas Island Resort, Plantation Rd., Captiva, Fla.; 877-408-2721.

What’s special: Hit the Gulf Coast and enjoy a 330-acre nature preserve, and two-and-a-half miles of beach. Dine on fresh seafood. Watch the sunset and dolphins and manatees swimming in the gulf. Fish, go shelling, take a kayak tour, bike, play tennis, golf, parasail, paddleboard, explore the waters on a pontoon boat, swim in three pools, and relax at the spa.

The deal: The “DC Thaw Link” package offers three nights at the regular rate with a fourth night free. Plus, receive $100 worth of resort credit, one round of golf for two (18 holes, cart, and clubs), and a coupon book with over $150 in savings at the resort outlets. Rates vary by season; the starting rate for April is $263 a night. To book click here.

When: Valid for stays April 1 through September 30, 2019.

A Sporting Resort

Where: Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.; 352-324-3101.

What’s special: Fishing and shooting on your radar? With this resort sitting by the Harris Chain of Lakes, nine bodies of water totaling 76,000 acres, your odds of catching a bass are high. Or, practice shooting at the trap-and-skeet range, where you’ll move through five different stations as the machine throws targets. Other activities include tennis (also with evening play and clinics), two championship golf courses, a marina (with boat rentals and sailing instruction), and a spa. You can dine at one of the four restaurants or two lounges. The resort is 35 minutes from the Orlando International Airport.

The deal: Mission Inn’s “Blast & Cast” adventure package includes deluxe accommodations, a full buffet breakfast daily, use of fishing poles and artificial lures, and 25 shots at the trap-and-skeet range. Washingtonian readers also receive 20 percent off spa services and a $25 resort credit. To book, call 866-276-2854 and mention Washingtonian. Deluxe room rates start at $157 a night.

When: Valid for stays through June 2019.