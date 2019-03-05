Washingtonian Today: Trump to Lose Only Black Cabinet Member

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Ben Carson told Newsmax TV yesterday that he plans to leave his post as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by the end of President Trump’s term. After Carson’s departure, Trump will have no African-American cabinet secretaries—a blow to an Administration already lacking in racial diversity. Also, I believe Carson is the only member of a presidential cabinet to have been the subject of a made-for-TV movie: You guys remember 2009 biopic Gifted Hands, right? No? Just me? Back on the 2016 campaign trail, Carson also gave us my favorite viral moment: when he walked off camera during a live CNN interview to look for his luggage. (#MyLuggage)

Pat Collins, Beatnik Star: NBC Washington’s very own Pat Collins made a cameo on John Oliver‘s Last Week Tonight. In a recurring segment called “And Now This”, Collins’ much-beloved local newscasts were played to a soundtrack of light jazz, transforming his dispatches into spoken word poetry even I’d snap for. Watch the entire video here; it’s worth it.

What’s on my mind: Oh, joyous day. Bald eagles Liberty and Justice are back together. According to DCist, the pair—whose fraught relationship has been making headlines of late—were spotted mating Saturday afternoon. Who said Washington didn’t have tabloid culture?

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

PARTY Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Whittemore House with masks, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and an open bar (yes, it’s Tuesday, but laissez les bons temps rouler!). Local band Perfekt Blend will play. To help justify your Wednesday morning hangover, some of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Trust for the National Mall. $65, 8 PM.

Good reads:

What’s Stacy Abrams second act? She’s not ruling out another run: “Now I’m not saying I would be the best candidate, but I’m not going to dismiss it out of hand the way others do.” (New York Times)

