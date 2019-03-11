Stormy Daniels Will Speak at the Wing on Tuesday

Stormy Daniels will speak at the Wing’s Georgetown space Tuesday evening at what will be her first public appearance since a Los Angeles judge dismissed her lawsuit against President Trump last week.

Daniels will be in conversation with journalist Jane Mulkerrins, a writer with bylines in, among others, British-based publications the Guardian, the Telegraph, and the London Evening Standard, according to a Wing spokesperson. No specific topics for the evening are set, but it’s within the realm of possibility that Mulkerrins, who previously profiled Daniels for the Telegraph, may inquire about her latest legal development and Michael Cohen‘s recent testimony before Congress. Daniels is not particularly known for self-censorship; after court documents in her case showed that Trump and Cohen agreed not to enforce the nondisclosure agreement she signed, she tweeted that she sees the judges’ ruling as a win.

“More than a year ago when I was being threatened with a 20 million lawsuit, I asked a judge to toss out this illegal NDA. Glad I stood my ground & kept fighting,” Daniels wrote.

Her appearance is part of a string of national appearances where Daniels is slated to preform at adult clubs around the country as well as try her hand at stand up comedy in at least one occasion in Houston. Her memoir Full Disclosure, which came hot off the heels of Bob Woodward‘s Fear, was released with much fanfare last October.

Audience members will have the opportunity of a question and answer session during Tuesday evening’s private event. The Georgetown location has received RSVPs from more than 800 people, and a spokesperson assures Washingtonian that the space will accommodate as many members as possible.

