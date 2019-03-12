All the DC Dining Trends We’re Obsessed with Right Now

From whole ducks to Impossible Burgers.

Fish collars

Like pork cheeks of the sea, the once-overlooked cut holds luscious, fatty meat.

Fancy tinned seafood

Forget Starkist—cracking a can of Galician cockles or oil-rich sardines is like a mini-trip to Spain.

Caviar everywhere

It always feels like a delightful little luxury.

Whole ducks

The natural progression of the fancy whole chicken trend (and much better in our book).

Rangoons

The ’50s party snack is making a welcome comeback.

’80s kid desserts

Ice cream cake and brownie sundaes are on the menu? Sign us up.

Soft-serve

Fro-yo has nothing on this creamy treat.

Milanese

Thin, crispy proteins FTW.

Fondue

Gooey cheese, what’s not to love?

French dips

Leave no jus behind.

Einkorn

The ancient whole grain lends a wonderful nuttiness to a loaf of bread.

Charred cabbage

The new crispy Brussels sprout.

Tasting menus with flexibility

Hey, sometimes we want two pasta courses.

Reservation confirmations via text

The fewer phone calls, the better.

The death of the “no-reservations” trend

No one actually enjoys standing in line for food.

Real deal cacio e pepe pasta

Now that the cacio-flavored-everything trend is waning (i.e. Pizza! Ice cream!) we can finally enjoy the traditional Roman pasta again.

Olives in dessert

The salty bitterness balances with sweets in a surprising way.

Seedlip

Bartenders are jazzing up mocktails with this non-alcoholic spirit.

Savory cocktails

Miso and seaweed in your drink? Don’t hate it till you try it.

Low-alcohol highballs

We’ll take five, please.

Cocktail clothespins

Adorbs.

Vegetables, vegetables, vegetables

No longer just for vegetarians.

Impossible burgers

They really do taste almost like the real deal.

Plants

We prefer a restaurant that looks like a beautiful garden to one that looks like an industrial factory.

All-day restaurants

Because sometimes you want a great meal at 3 PM.

Live-fire cooking

A little smoke and char will unleash your inner caveman.

Cheffy fast-casual

The city’s lunch game has been upped considerably.

Carts

Who can resist something delicious rolling by?

Small menus

Because you can’t have something (good) for everyone.

Fancy toast

Anyone can make avocado toast. Delicious lobster toast? Not so much.

Pina coladas

Tropical vacation vibes all year long.

A version of this article appears in the 2019 100 Very Best Restaurants issue.

Join the conversation!