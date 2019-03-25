MONDAY, MARCH 25

DRINKS Enjoy new and exotic drinks at the all-female bartending competition Speed Rack on Monday at U Street Music Hall. Bartenders will compete in head-to-head, round-robin-style timed challenges and guests can sample cocktails and drinks throughout the evening. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit breast cancer research and prevention. 21+ only. $25 (in advance) or $30 (at the door), 6 PM.

MUSEUMS For the first time, a previously unknown portrait of Harriet Tubman will be on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, starting in the Heritage Hall (through March 31) and then relocating to the “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition on the museum’s C3 level. The photograph was part of an album belonging to Quaker school teacher Emily Howland (1827-1929) and was acquired two years ago by the museum and the Library of Congress. Visitors may walk up for entry without a pass Monday through Friday starting at 1 PM to view the photograph and visit the museum. Free.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

THEATRE The National Theatre is hosting the DC debut of A Bronx Tale, a musical co-directed by Robert De Niro (who directed the original 1993 film) and Tony winner Jerry Zaks. The show follows a young man in the 1960s who’s torn between following his father’s honest footsteps and joining the mob. The show’s creative team features frequent collaborators Alan Menken and Glenn Slater (Tangled, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid). Recommended for ages 12 and up (language and gunshot effects). Through March 31. $45-$114.

MUSIC In “Experience Hendrix,” an all-star group of musicians are celebrating the music of Jimi Hendrix at the Warner Theatre. Hear guitar wizards Joe Satriani and Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, as well as Billy Cox (from Band of Gypsys and Jimi Hendrix Experience), Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson play Hendrix’s legendary tunes. $63-$123, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

THEATRE Mosaic Theatre’s production of Native Son opens Wednesday at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. The play, based on Richard Wright’s 1940 novel of the same name, follows an African-American man who works in a wealthy white man’s house. A particular evening of poor decisions unravels themes of racial prejudice and freedom. Through April 28. $10 – $65 (3/27 is Pay What You Can).

BOOKS Former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards will speak about her New York Times bestseller, Make Trouble: Stand Up, Speak Out, and Find the Courage to Lead, at Sixth & I. Richards, daughter of former Texas Governor Ann Richards, will speak about the challenges of public life that are unique to women and give leadership advice to aspiring women. She will be in conversation with Rep. Lauren Underwood, the youngest African-American woman to serve in the U.S. House. $18 (ticket only) or $30 (ticket + pre-signed book), 7 PM.