This $2 Million Crystal City Penthouse Would Set a Record

A condo there has never sold for so much—with Amazon on the way, the seller is aiming high.

Sure, it was built in 1981—which is made obvious by its closed-in layout, mirrored walls, and dated kitchen and bathrooms. And, at least for now, there aren’t any hot restaurants or boutiques outside. But with Amazon’s HQ2 on the way, the seller of Penthouse 3S at the Crystal Gateway Condominiums believes the time is right to go for a record.

The condo’s listing agent, Long & Foster’s Jonathan DeHart, points to the unit’s sweeping views, its generous size—with nearly 2,900 square feet and the potential to convert a den into a fourth bedroom—and the fact that it’s the only Crystal City penthouse currently on the market, as reasons he’s confident he can fetch its $2 million price tag. “If you saw the views, you would know that it’s worth every penny. It’s got the best views of DC, the Potomac, the monuments,” he says. “In this market, there’s just nothing else like it, quite frankly.”

The two-level, corner-unit last sold in 1993 for $500,000, according to Arlington property records. DeHart says the family that owns it decided to sell after the HQ2 announcement. In the two weeks it’s been on the market, he says hundreds of potential buyers have come through, and that most appear to be people who want to live in the condo themselves, rather than investors. The buyer pool also includes residents of Crystal Gateway’s lower floors who may want to move up, he adds.

The building’s amenities include a concierge, and indoor and outdoor pools. Other units there have sold for more than $1 million, including a condo once owned by the late Senator John McCain. While $2 million might sound like a hefty number, DeHart stresses that inside DC limits, buyers pay nearly twice as much for Potomac views: “Similar sized penthouses in the District with water views are selling for $1,132 a square foot, so at $695 a square foot, Crystal City is a bargain,” he says, comparing his listing to a condo that recently sold in Georgetown. We’ll see if buyers agree with him.

For now, here’s a look around.