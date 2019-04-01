Spring Travel Deals

Want to get away? These six destinations are offering exclusive discounts for Washingtonian readers.

By the Bay

What’s special: Just over the Bay Bridge sits the Inn at Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. It offers rooms and suites with views of the bay, an on-site restaurant that draws inspiration from local farmers and watermen (the crab cakes are nothing but crab), and a relaxing spa featuring botanical treatments. (Make sure to book any treatment in advance. Slots fill up fast.)

The deal: The Night of Romance Package includes overnight accommodations, C hampagne and chocolate truffles, breakfast daily in the Market, and a $100 gift card to use on the property. Washingtonian readers also receive two complimentary appetizers in Knoxie’s Table, a $30 value. Midweek rates start at $305 per room and weekend at $368. To book, call 410-604-5900 and mention the “Washingtonian Night of Romance Package.”

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2019.

A Furniture-Shopping Getaway

What’s special: In historic downtown Farmville, this pet-friendly hotel is partly set in a brick building dating back to 1925. (A newer wing features rooms with private balconies.) The hotel has four dining venues including a coffee bar, wine bar, pizzeria, and rooftop bar. Be sure to look for the photograph of Helen Keller, who stayed at the hotel 46 years ago. With five state parks, four wildlife management areas, and three state forests nearby, guests can boat, fish, kayak, canoe, go zip-lining, and go horseback riding. Or, walk or bike High Bridge, 125 feet above the Appomattox River; at more than 2,400 feet long, it’s the longest recreational bridge in Virginia and the centerpiece of High Bridge Trail State Park. Stop by the R.R. Moton Museum, which tells the story of the 1951 student strike that helped ignite the Civil Rights era. And if you happen to see a piece of furniture you like in the hotel, you may be able to find it at Green Front Furniture , which sells 150 manufacturers in 13 buildings totaling 1,000,000 square feet. Farmville is 3.5 hours from DC. To book, click In historic downtown Farmville, this pet-friendly hotel is partly set in a brick building dating back to 1925. (A newer wing features rooms with private balconies.)The hotel has four dining venues including a coffee bar, wine bar, pizzeria, and rooftop bar. Be sure to look for the photograph of Helen Keller, who stayed at the hotel 46 years ago. With five state parks, four wildlife management areas, and three state forests nearby, guests can boat, fish, kayak, canoe, go zip-lining, and go horseback riding. Or, walk or bike High Bridge, 125 feet above the Appomattox River; at more than 2,400 feet long, it’s the longest recreational bridge in Virginia and the centerpiece of High Bridge Trail State Park. Stop by the R.R. Moton Museum, which tells the story of the 1951 student strike that helped ignite the Civil Rights era. And if you happen to see a piece of furniture you like in the hotel, you may be able to find it at, which sells 150 manufacturers in 13 buildings totaling 1,000,000 square feet. Farmville is 3.5 hours from DC. To book, click here and use promo code WASH.

The deal: The Washingtonian exclusive deal includes 20 percent off a two-night minimum stay, a $50 dining voucher, a $50 gift card from Green Front Furniture, and late check-out. Prices start at $119.20 a night including the discount.

When: Valid for stays April through May 31, 2019.

April in New York

Where: Kimpton Hotel Eventi , 851 6th Ave., New York; 212-564-4567. 851 6Ave., New York; 212-564-4567.

What’s special: Located between West 29th and 30th streets on Sixth Avenue, this Kimpton is steps from Chelsea’s art galleries, boutiques, bars, restaurants, the Chelsea Market, and the High Line promenade. Many of the buses running from Washington to Manhattan drop off passengers two blocks away, and Penn Station is also nearby too. Also an easy walk away is the Empire State Building, Madison Square Garden, and Times Square. The hotel has complimentary bicycles for use, morning coffee and tea, and a hosted evening wine hour in the lobby living room. It’s also pet-friendly.

The deal: The “Spring Preview Sale” offers up to 15 percent off the Best Flexible Rate, with a one-night non-refundable deposit. To get the Washingtonian deal, a two-night minimum stay is required. Mention Washingtonian at check-in and also receive a free bottle of wine. The starting rate is $249 per room per night before the discount.

When: Valid for stays through April.

Southern Sun

What’s special: This resort spans the northern tip of the Isle of Palms, a lush barrier island off the coast of Charleston. Sitting on 1,600 acres, the oceanfront resort offers a variety of accommodations, including oceanfront suites and homes overlooking the fairways. Among the activities, guests can explore the island on bikes, play golf or tennis, or drive 15 miles into historic downtown Charleston.

The deal: Stay two nights and receive 20 percent off, or stay three nights or more and receive 25 percent off at the Boardwalk Inn, the Village at Wild Dunes, select vacation homes, or condo rentals. Washingtonian readers also get a complimentary Wild Dunes Resort welcome gift filled with local snacks and beverages, a $25 value. Mention Washingtonian when calling 888-357- 8358 to reserve, or click Stay two nights and receive 20 percent off, or stay three nights or more and receive 25 percent off at the Boardwalk Inn, the Village at Wild Dunes, select vacation homes, or condo rentals.readers also get a complimentary Wild Dunes Resort welcome gift filled with local snacks and beverages, a $25 value. Mentionwhen calling 888-357- 8358 to reserve, or click here and use code WILDDC.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2019.

Out to the Ballgame

What’s special: This Kimpton is in the heart of River North, which borders the Magnificent Mile and the Chicago River and is an area known for its restaurant and bar scene. The hotel offers expansive guest rooms and suites and on the 17th floor there is a fitness center, indoor pool, and terrace, all offering skyline views. Enjoy complimentary in-room yoga mats, free use of bikes, morning coffee and tea service, and a complimentary wine hour. Sign up for the IHG Rewards Club to get free WiFi.

The deal: The “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” deal includes four one-day Chicago Transit Authority bus/train passes to get you to and from either Wrigley Field (home of the Cubs) or Guaranteed Rate Field (home of the White Sox), plus a welcome gift with peanuts and Cracker Jacks, sodas and beers, four baseball caps for your team-of-choice, and $20 off valet parking. Washingtonian readers also get two free cocktails at Sable Kitchen & Bar, on the ground floor of the hotel. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get the drink vouchers. To book, click The“Take Me Out to the Ballgame” deal includes four one-day Chicago Transit Authority bus/train passes to get you to and from either Wrigley Field (home of the Cubs) or Guaranteed Rate Field (home of the White Sox), plus a welcome gift with peanuts and Cracker Jacks, sodas and beers, four baseball caps for your team-of-choice, and $20 off valet parking.readers also get two free cocktails at Sable Kitchen & Bar, on the ground floor of the hotel. Mentionat check-in to get the drink vouchers. To book, click here . The starting room rate is $299 a night.

When: Valid for stays through September. Must be booked at least five days in advance.

New England Historic Charm

What’s special: A fixture on Martha’s Vineyard since 1891, Harbor View Hotel will reopen on May 1 after a major renovation. Additions include two new restaurants and a four-bedroom penthouse suite. The island offers more than beaches: There’s golf, deep-sea fishing, sunset cruises, island tours, biking, shopping, and horseback riding. At the end of the day, you can head to the wraparound porch with comfortable rocking chairs and enjoy beautiful views of Edgartown Harbor.

The deal: The hotel’s “First Look” package offers overnight accommodations with waived resort and parking fees, two fresh-pressed juices or smoothies, a complimentary appetizer, and admission for two adults to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. Washingtonian readers will also enjoy an additional appetizer and daily breakfast for two. As an added bonus, the first reader to book the package will receive a free upgrade to one of the hotel’s luxurious Captain’s Cottages. Room rates vary by season; the starting rate for May is $249 a night. To book, click The hotel’s “First Look” package offers overnight accommodations with waived resort and parking fees, two fresh-pressed juices or smoothies, a complimentary appetizer, and admission for two adults to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.readers will also enjoy an additional appetizer and daily breakfast for two. As an added bonus, the first reader to book the package will receive a free upgrade to one of the hotel’s luxurious Captain’s Cottages. Room rates vary by season; the starting rate for May is $249 a night. To book, click here and use the promo code READERS.

When: Valid for stays in May or June 2019.