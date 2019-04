Here Are The 2019 Opening Dates For DC-Area Farmers Markets

Know where to buy your kale and tomatoes this season

When do DC-area farmers markets open in 2019? Prepare to fill your totes with cucumbers and kohlrabi, because farmers market season is here. Find opening dates and hours for the market nearest you in our guide below. Additional locations will be added as info becomes available.

Send additional market information to kphilo@washingtonian.com.

DC

14th & U

14th St., NW and U St., NW

Open May 4 to November on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Bloomingdale

R St., NW and 1st St., NW

Open May 5 to November on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Capitol Riverfront

200 M St., SE

Open May 5 to Sept. 29 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Chavez Veggie Stand

800 block of Parkside Pl., NE

Open June 1 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

CityCenterDC

1098 New York Ave., NW

Open May 7 to Oct. 29 on Tuesdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Columbia Heights

Civic Plaza, 14th St. and Park Rd., NW

Open on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM during prime season (April 20 to Dec. 14) and 10 AM to 1 PM during winter season (Feb. 2 to April 13), and May 22 to Oct. 9 on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 PM.

Dupont Circle

1500 20th St., NW

Open year-round on Sundays from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Eastern Market Outdoor Market

225 7th St., SE

Open year-round on Tuesdays from 7 AM to 7 PM, Saturdays from 7 AM to 6 PM, and Sundays 9 AM to 5 PM.

Foggy Bottom

901 23rd St., NW

Open April 3 to Nov. 27 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Glover Park-Burleith

Hardy Middle School parking lot, 1819 35th St., NW

Open May 18 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

H Street Northeast

800 13th St., NE

Open April 6 to Dec. 14 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.

Market SW

435 M St., SE

Open April 13 to Nov. 2 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Minnesota Ave.

3924 Minnesota Ave., NE

Open June 6 to Nov. 21 on Thursdays from 1 to 4 PM, and June 1 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Monroe Street

Arts Walk and Plaza, 716 Monroe St., NE

Open April 20 to Dec. 14 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Mount Pleasant

3210 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Open April 6 to Dec. 21 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Mt. Vernon Triangle

499 I St., NW

Open May 4 to October/November on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Penn Quarter

801 F St., NW

Open April 4 to Nov. 21 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Petworth

9th St., NW and Upshur St., NW

Open May 4 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Quarles Veggie Stand

4404 Quarles St., NE

Open June 1 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

UDC and Van Ness

4340 Connecticut Ave., NW

Open May 4 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 8 AM to 2 PM.

Uptown Farmers Market

5500 block Colorado Ave., NW

Open April 20 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Ward 8

3200 6th St., SE

Open June 1 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

By the White House

810 Vermont Ave., NW

Open April 4 to Nov. 21 on Thursdays from 11 AM to 2 PM.

VIRGINIA

Arlington

N. 14th St. and N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM. Prime season from April 27 to Dec. 28.

Arlington Mill

909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington

Open May 11 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Ballston

901 N. Taylor St., Arlington

Open April 4 to Nov. 21 on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Chantilly

St. Veronica Catholic Church, 3460 Centreville Road, Chantilly

Open May 9 to Nov. 11 on Thursdays from 3:30 to 7 PM.

Del Ray

203 East Oxford Ave., Alexandria

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Herndon

700 Lynn St., Herndon

Open April 18 to November on Thursdays from 8 AM to 12:30 PM.

Huntington

5919 North Kings Highway, Alexandria

Open May 3 to August on Thursdays from 4 to 7:30 PM, and September to October from 4 to 7 PM.

Fairlington

3308 S. Stafford St., Arlington

Open May 6 to Nov. 18 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Falls Church

City Hall parking lot, 300 Park Ave., Falls Church

Open year-round on Saturdays from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Gainesville

Gainesville United Methodist Church, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville

Open April 28 to Nov. 24 on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Marymount

2807 N. Glebe Road, Arlington

Open May 25 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Oakton

Unity of Fairfax Church, 2854 Hunter Mill Rd., Oakton

Open year-round on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM. Prime season April 20 to Dec. 28.

Old Town

Market Square at 301 King St., Alexandria

Open year-round on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 PM.

Old Town North

901 N. Royal St., Alexandria

Open year-round on Thursdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Reston

St. Johns Neuman Catholic Church, 11900 Lawyers Rd., Reston

Open April 17 to Nov. 27 on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 PM.

Springfield

Springfield Town Center, 6699 Spring Mall Dr., Springfield

Open year-round on Saturdays from 10 AM to 2 PM. Prime season April 20 to Nov. 23.

Tysons

8400 Westpark Dr., McLean

Open May 12 to Nov. 24 on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Westover

1644 N. McKinley Rd.

Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM December through April, and 8 AM to 12 PM May through November.

MARYLAND

Bethesda Central

7600 Arlington Rd., Bethesda

Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM April through December, and 10 AM to 1:30 PM January through March.

Crossroads

Anne St. (between University Blvd. and Hammond Ave.), Takoma Park

Open April 17 to Nov. 27 on Wednesdays from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Hyattsville

4310 Gallatin St., Hyattsville

Open May 17 to September every third Friday from 3 to 7 PM.

Montgomery Farm Women’s Cooperative Market

7155 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda

Open year-round on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (outside only) from 7 AM to 4 PM.

Olney

2801 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney

Open year-round on Sundays from 9 AM to 1 PM.

Pike Central

910 Rose Ave., North Bethesda

Open April 27 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.

Silver Spring

890 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring

Open year-round on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1 PM April through December, and from 10 AM to 1 PM January through March.

Takoma Park

Laurel Ave. (between Carroll Ave. and Eastern Ave.), Takoma Park

Open year-round on Sundays from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Westfield Montgomery

Intersection of Westlake Terrace and Westlake Dr.

Open May 4 to Nov. 23 on Saturdays from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.