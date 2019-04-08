1. Chocolate City Soul! All Things DC
Relive the city’s urban-radio glory days with conversations about the tunes played on WOL, WOOK, WKYS, and so forth.
2. “You Might Be a Native Washingtonian IF . . .”
This group is for longtimers only: You have to tell them where you went to high school to become a member.
3. 80’s DC Hardcore Scene Kids
Another music forum, but for a very different sound. Lots of vintage photos and show fliers, plus contributions from some familiar punk names.
4. DC Memories
Much of what’s posted here isn’t actually about the past, but when a topic connects—as with a recent thread about old slang—things take off.
5. Bethesda Chevy Chase Back in the Day
A very active group full of lively conversation and irresistible old photos (Montgomery Mall in the ’70s!).
6. DC Space
Anyone who hung out at this crucial music venue will be thrilled by the stream of posters and recollections that scene regulars share.
This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Washingtonian.