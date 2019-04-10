Washingtonian Today: How Trump Staffers Protect Themselves From “Washington Illuminati”

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Underground wailroad: Former and current Trump staffers have formed their own secret society and they have their own pins! Yes, really. Politico reports on “The 45 Club,” which seems to be a crew of mostly young men who wish an alternative to the DC social scene they feel they have been shut out of. The club is frequented by folks like Brad Parscale and Anthony Scaramucci and convenes unpredictably at venues around town including Rewind in Dupont Circle. Where else do you think they met? Mad Hatter? Brixton? Dan’s Cafe? My bet’s on Sign of the Whale. Send me your guesses via e-mail or better yet, tweet me and Washingtonian. One member referred to the world outside their group as the “Washington Illuminati”: “When you’ve kept the Washington Illuminati at a distance, I think you’re more likely to form groups of your own.”

Movie fright: Slate reports the White House will host a screening of the anti-abortion movie Gosnell for pro-life activists Friday. The last movie I recall the White House showing was anti-bullying film Wonder, which local schoolchildren attended. This is a long walk from Finding Dory, the first film President Trump showed while in office.

Speaking of films… Warner Bros. took legal action against a 2020 reelection video shared by Trump featuring score from The Dark Knight Rises, according to the Hollywood Reporter. And, sure enough, the video no longer is up.

Hell yes! I finally became a villain in the bizzaro underworld of the @realDonaldTrump . I can’t say that I understand what I’m doing in it, but I seem to have a high disapproval rating from the President. Hmmm, cool. Hey, do I get residuals from this movie? https://t.co/6rqh3PNetC — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 10, 2019

Myth leading: Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens testified before Congress yesterday and said a few choice things, for instance claiming Richard Nixon‘s race-baiting “Southern strategy” was a “myth” (weirdly, the GOP apologized for it in 2005). A clip of Representative Ted Lieu playing audio of Owens saying “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine” is not one to skip. Now is as good of a time as any to remind you that a former TPUSA field director sent a text to another TPUSA saying: “I hate black people. Like fuck them all . . . I hate blacks. End of story.”

I last saw Owens at TPUSA’s CPAC party, which is exactly the kind of event where the press would receive “learn to code” ID badges. (Spoiler alert: we did.) Owens also came toe to toe with Kanye West when she suggested that he created the logo for merchandise supporting “Blexit,” which stands for “black exit” from the Democratic party. (Spoiler alert: data from the 2018 midterm elections suggests the campaign hasn’t quite caught on.) Perhaps the real Blexit is Owens’ split with reality.

In more positive news, DC’s very own Wale has weighed in on the #DontMuteDC controversy:

Who goin to that Gogo on U street today — Wale (@Wale) April 9, 2019

Now for something completely different: The US Park Police want you to know they have horses in the front, too. (Yes, this is another reference to “Old Town Road,” and now you can’t get it out of your head. You’re welcome!)

Happy Unicorn Day from the USPP Unicorn Mounted Police and Eliza. pic.twitter.com/7TkIJ6deIr — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) April 9, 2019

BOOKS Chelsea Clinton has recently written a new children’s book, Don’t Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe, and is celebrating with two events at the National Zoo in conjunction with Smithsonian Associates. In the morning, Clinton will lead a family program where she will read from her work and lead hands-on activities inspired by the book’s animals. In the evening, she will chat about her inspiration for writing about endangered animals with Washington Post video host Anna Rothschild (of “Anna’s Science Magic Show Hooray!“). Morning family program (at Conservation Pavilion): $25 per adult (one child free; additional children $2 each), 10 AM. Evening program (at National Zoo Theatre, inside the Visitor Center): $30, 6:45 PM.

• Donald Trump thinks George Washington should have put his name on Mount Vernon. Because…branding? Read this incredibly bizarre story about the President’s trip to a founding father’s home–sans casino. (Politico)

