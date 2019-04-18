Washingtonian Today: Mueller Mixtape Drops

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Today’s the day US Attorney General William Barr plans to drop his Mueller mixtape—yes, really. According to CBS News, the special counsel’s report will be delivered to Congress via CD-ROM. I suppose that’s a more modern mode of delivery than, say, LaserDisc or carrier pigeon. The entire report will be available on the special counsel’s office website afterward, but wouldn’t it be kind of cool if folks passed around bootleg CD copies like back in the olden times? Alternatively, a Spotify or Apple Music drop could be convenient for everyone, too. Or perhaps Rosie O’Donnell is serious about reading the report aloud, town-crier-style. All of this to say, if you thought you were going to escape Mueller-related small talk, think again. I think we’re going to be here for a while.

Yesterday, roving Texas man Beto O’Rourke met with supporters in Alexandria, where a young boy named Harold asked the presidential hopeful whether he likes laser tag. Good news, Harold: He does. Little kid happy dance ensued. Not a lot of political analysis here, I just think we could all use some of Harold’s positive energy today.

Once in a while it’s nice to be reminded that at least some folks beyond the Beltway are concerned about DC statehood. During Cory Booker‘s Des Moines town hall yesterday, he was asked why statehood for the District is not a bigger deal nationally. The woman who asked the question was Tamyra Harrison, founder of Iowans for DC Statehood. Booker, who was born here, said he “fully supported” statehood and met with Mayor Bowser recently. Why do a group of Iowans even care? According to an interview with DCist, Harrison made DC statehood a personal priority after meeting with Shadow Senator Paul Strauss. (Apropos of nothing, “shadow senator” is kind of a boss title, don’t you think?) Harrison plans on meeting with other Democratic candidates to lobby their support for statehood.

Now for something completely different: Here is a photo of Washington from the International Space Station, where those lucky astronauts do not have to deal with World Bank Spring Meetings traffic. Lucky ducks.

HOCKEY A few things were apparent in the Caps’ loss to the Hurricanes on Monday night: our guys aren’t invincible, and Alex Ovechkin can still knock a guy out. The Caps are opening up Capital One Arena for a Game 4 viewing party on Thursday night: doors open at 6:30 PM, and the game will be broadcast on the Jumbotron at 7 PM (RSVP at WashCaps.com). The series will return to Capital One Arena on Saturday night, so head to Chinatown on Saturday to see the action in person. Game 4: 4/18 (in Raleigh), 7 PM. Game 5: 4/20 at Capital One Arena, $84-$125 (plus resale options), 8 PM.

Am I about to tell you to read a selection of stories about Italian-American restaurants across the US? Yes. Take the time to read Red Sauce America, a delightful break from the glum of politics. (Bon Appétit)

