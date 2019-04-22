Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 22-28

Written by | Published on
Photograph by aquacharra via Unsplash.
Photograph by aquacharra via Unsplash.

Monday

You can lift, tone, and drink some brews when the Falls Church Pure Barre crew hosts a pop-up at Caboose Commons. Take the barre class at 4 PM, and then stick around for raffles and craft beers. Happy hour is from 3:30 – 6 PM, so take advantage while you can.
2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Tuesday

Calling all female-identifying and non-binary journalists: The International Women’s Media Foundation and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will host an hour-long yoga class. The workout starts at 6 PM and will be followed by a happy hour. Bring your own mat, if you can.
1156 15th St. NW

Wednesday

Join the Potomac River Running Store and On Running for a scavenger hunt. Kicking off at 6:30, you’ll run through the city as you hunt down each checkpoint. After, you’ll get a free stainless steel cup and some Dolcezza gelato.
919 F St. NW

Friday

Ahead of the North Face Endurance Challenge on Saturday, head to the North Face store in Georgetown for a 5K run with two ultrarunners. Meet at the store at 8 AM before taking off to run along the C&O Canal.
3333 M St. NW

Saturday

Get loose before Sunday’s Parkway Classic with a shakeout run hosted by Pacers Running at Hotel Indigo . It’ll be followed by yoga on the patio. If you’re hungry, stick around for brunch afterwards. The run kicks off at 8 AM, and yoga starts at 9 AM.
220 South Union St., Alexandria 

Sunday

The Potomac River Running Store in One Loudon will host F45 for a 60-minute class. The studio combines HITT, circuit, and functional training for a fat-burning workout and has several locations in the area. Show up at 10 AM, and make sure to bring a towel and water bottle.
20432 Exchange St., Ashburn

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.