Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 22-28

Monday

You can lift, tone, and drink some brews when the Falls Church Pure Barre crew hosts a pop-up at Caboose Commons. Take the barre class at 4 PM, and then stick around for raffles and craft beers. Happy hour is from 3:30 – 6 PM, so take advantage while you can.

2918 Eskridge Rd., Fairfax

Tuesday

Calling all female-identifying and non-binary journalists: The International Women’s Media Foundation and Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will host an hour-long yoga class. The workout starts at 6 PM and will be followed by a happy hour. Bring your own mat, if you can.

1156 15th St. NW

Wednesday

Join the Potomac River Running Store and On Running for a scavenger hunt. Kicking off at 6:30, you’ll run through the city as you hunt down each checkpoint. After, you’ll get a free stainless steel cup and some Dolcezza gelato.

919 F St. NW

Friday

Ahead of the North Face Endurance Challenge on Saturday, head to the North Face store in Georgetown for a 5K run with two ultrarunners. Meet at the store at 8 AM before taking off to run along the C&O Canal.

3333 M St. NW

Saturday

Get loose before Sunday’s Parkway Classic with a shakeout run hosted by Pacers Running at Hotel Indigo . It’ll be followed by yoga on the patio. If you’re hungry, stick around for brunch afterwards. The run kicks off at 8 AM, and yoga starts at 9 AM.

220 South Union St., Alexandria

Sunday

The Potomac River Running Store in One Loudon will host F45 for a 60-minute class. The studio combines HITT, circuit, and functional training for a fat-burning workout and has several locations in the area. Show up at 10 AM, and make sure to bring a towel and water bottle.

20432 Exchange St., Ashburn

