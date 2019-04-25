Read These 8 Awesome Novels Recommended by DC-Area Booksellers

Daisy Jones & the Six by Taylor Reid Jenkins

“Daisy Jones & The Six follows the rise of a fictitious rock band from the late 1970s. Told from the perspective of the seven band members and other industry types, we hear their stories through interviews with a biographer. As each recall the band’s rise to fame, they relate surprisingly different memories. I binge-listened to this raw, heartbreaking, fun, and original novel on Libro.fm, and it was captivating. So turn off the news and traffic, and listen to (or read) Daisy Jones & The Six. Bonus: Penguin Random House created a companion playlist on Spotify and IT ROCKS!” —Jen Morrow, owner