The 7 Most Interesting Real Estate Transactions Around DC This Month

DC

Sold by: James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president.

Listed: $5,900,000.

Sold: $5,400,000.

Days on market: 204.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Federal.

Bragging points: More than 6,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms—including two master baths—dual dressing rooms, and a pool.

Sold by: Mae Haney Grennan, chief counsel of the Franklin L. Haney Company, a real-estate developer.

Listed: $5,500,000.

Sold: $5,125,000.

Days on market: 179.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Once featured in House Beautiful, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house has a pool, solarium, and library.

Bought by: Thomas Fire­stone, a partner at Baker & McKenzie.

Listed: $2,195,000.

Sold: $2,195,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: West End.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A nearly 1,700-square-foot unit that looks onto a park, with two bedrooms, three baths, and the restaurant Nobu on the building’s ground floor.

Bought by: Dermatologist Lisa Ginn.

Listed: $1,695,000.

Sold: $1,665,625.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Shepherd Park.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: New construction, with five bedrooms and six baths, a massive walk-in closet with a window, and a two-car garage.

Maryland

Bought by: Fox News host Howard Kurtz.

Listed: $1,425,000.

Sold: $1,390,000.

Days on market: 12.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths—including a spacious master suite—plus a terrace and back yard with a tree house.

Sold by: David Rothkopf, former CEO of Foreign Policy, now CEO of the Rothkopf Group.

Listed: $1,248,500.

Sold: $1,230,000.

Days on market: 28.

Where: Potomac.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths, with wooded views, an eat-in kitchen, and a large family room.

Virginia

Bought by: Brian Loew, CEO of the online medical business Inspire.

Listed: $2,949,000.

Sold: $2,888,636.

Days on market: 195.

Where: McLean.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: About 7,600 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven baths, distressed hardwood floors, and a terrace with a fireplace.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.