The 7 Most Interesting Real Estate Transactions Around DC This Month

DC
Sold by: James Wolfensohn, former World Bank president.
Listed: $5,900,000.
Sold: $5,400,000.
Days on market: 204.
Where: Kalorama.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points: More than 6,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms—including two master baths—dual dressing rooms, and a pool.
Sold by: Mae Haney Grennan, chief counsel of the Franklin L. Haney Company, a real-estate developer.
Listed: $5,500,000.
Sold: $5,125,000.
Days on market: 179.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: Once featured in House Beautiful, the six-bedroom, seven-bath house has a pool, solarium, and library.
Bought by: Thomas Firestone, a partner at Baker & McKenzie.
Listed: $2,195,000.
Sold: $2,195,000.
Days on market: 0.
Where: West End.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: A nearly 1,700-square-foot unit that looks onto a park, with two bedrooms, three baths, and the restaurant Nobu on the building’s ground floor.
Bought by: Dermatologist Lisa Ginn.
Listed: $1,695,000.
Sold: $1,665,625.
Days on market: 0.
Where: Shepherd Park.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: New construction, with five bedrooms and six baths, a massive walk-in closet with a window, and a two-car garage.
Maryland
Bought by: Fox News host Howard Kurtz.
Listed: $1,425,000.
Sold: $1,390,000.
Days on market: 12.
Where: Chevy Chase.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths—including a spacious master suite—plus a terrace and back yard with a tree house.
Sold by: David Rothkopf, former CEO of Foreign Policy, now CEO of the Rothkopf Group.
Listed: $1,248,500.
Sold: $1,230,000.
Days on market: 28.
Where: Potomac.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths, with wooded views, an eat-in kitchen, and a large family room.
Virginia
Bought by: Brian Loew, CEO of the online medical business Inspire.
Listed: $2,949,000.
Sold: $2,888,636.
Days on market: 195.
Where: McLean.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points: About 7,600 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven baths, distressed hardwood floors, and a terrace with a fireplace.
Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.
This article appears in the April 2019 issue of Washingtonian.