PHOTOS: Broccoli City Festival 2019

Broccoli City festival 2019 brought blockbuster headliners—Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne—and kickass smaller acts—6lack, City Girls—to FedEx Field in Landover this past weekend. Though the trip was definitely longer this year (in 2018, the festival was at at RFK), that didn’t deter tens of thousands who gathered on the windy day for the Earth Day-related fest. Whether they were rapping every City Girls lyric or dancing to pass the (long) time before Lil Wayne graced the stage, the crowd was buzzing and bumping the whole time. Even Donald Glover (Gambino), fresh off headlining Coachella, loved the energy and gave a shoutout to Chocolate City. “Coachella, who?” he asked.

Adé.
DJ Domo.
Many attendees wore tributes to Nipsey Hussle, who performed at the festival last year.
City Girls’ Yung Miami.

Ella Mai captured singing along to the City Girls set.

Ella Mai.

Teyana Taylor.

Lil Wayne.

Childish Gambino jumped into the crowd—twice.

