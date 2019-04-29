Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 29 – May 5

Monday

Starting off your week with a brew and a run isn’t too bad. Meet at Port City Brewing Company for its Joggers & Lagers event. You’ll head out from the tasting room at 7 PM for a one, three, or five-mile run, after which you’ll stick around for a beer, of course.

3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria

Tuesday

Bring your doggo to District Dogs in Navy Yard for a group two- to five-mile run. The Ruff Runs crew will meet at 6:15 and take off around 6:30 PM.

1221 Van St. SE #110

Thursday

Calling all moms: The group Fit4Mom is hosting a Stroller Barre class at 9:30 AM in the Mosaic District. If you’re new to the group, your first class is free. All you need to do is show up with your stroller and a yoga mat, and you’ll be ready for the mix of pilates, yoga, and barre-based exercises.

2910 District Ave., Fairfax

Friday

Head to the DC Dream Center for an hour-long free yoga class. Bring the kiddos, too—they’ll provide childcare. The class kicks off at 7 PM.

2826 Q St. SE

Saturday

Rhode Island Row is hosting a Commit to Be Fit event from 12 to 4 PM. Stop by for health screenings, snacks, giveaways, and free workouts from local studios, gyms, and trainers. Options include dance aerobics, yoga, and a battle ropes conditioning class.

2300 Washington Pl. NE

Sunday

Try your hand at rowing with a free introduction workshop at Woodbridge’s Lake Ridge Park. Show up anytime between 1 and 3 PM. If you’re under 18, you must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

12380 Cotton Mill Dr., Woodbridge

