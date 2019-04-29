Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 29 – May 5

Written by | Published on
Photograph courtesy of Shutterstock.

Monday

Starting off your week with a brew and a run isn’t too bad. Meet at Port City Brewing Company for its Joggers & Lagers event. You’ll head out from the tasting room at 7 PM for a one, three, or five-mile run, after which you’ll stick around for a beer, of course.
3950 Wheeler Ave., Alexandria

Tuesday

Bring your doggo to District Dogs in Navy Yard for a group two- to five-mile run. The Ruff Runs crew will meet at 6:15 and take off around 6:30 PM.
1221 Van St. SE #110

Thursday

Calling all moms: The group Fit4Mom is hosting a Stroller Barre class at 9:30 AM in the Mosaic District. If you’re new to the group, your first class is free. All you need to do is show up with your stroller and a yoga mat, and you’ll be ready for the mix of pilates, yoga, and barre-based exercises.
2910 District Ave., Fairfax 

Friday

Head to the DC Dream Center for an hour-long free yoga class. Bring the kiddos, too—they’ll provide childcare. The class kicks off at 7 PM.
2826 Q St. SE

Saturday

Rhode Island Row is hosting a Commit to Be Fit event from 12 to 4 PM. Stop by for health screenings, snacks, giveaways, and free workouts from local studios, gyms, and trainers. Options include dance aerobics, yoga, and a battle ropes conditioning class.
2300 Washington Pl. NE

Sunday

Try your hand at rowing with a free introduction workshop at Woodbridge’s Lake Ridge Park. Show up anytime between 1 and 3 PM. If you’re under 18, you must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
12380 Cotton Mill Dr., Woodbridge 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.