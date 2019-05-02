Gordon Ernst’s Chevy Chase House Is on the Market for $1.9 Million

The Chevy Chase, Maryland, home of former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon “Gordie” Ernst went on the market Monday with an asking price of $1,925,000, the Baltimore Business Journal reports. Ernst was named in the Department of Justice’s thundering indictment of parents and school officials who were mixed up in a scheme to help wealthy high school students gain admission to selective universities.

The feds say Ernst used his position at Georgetown to designate “at least 12 applicants as recruits for the Georgetown tennis team, including some who did not play tennis competitively” in return for payments of $2.7 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bath home’s listing sure makes it sound like it was tastefully appointed, with an “outstanding family room” and an “amazing gourmet kitchen,” in addition to a “fabulous screened in porch,” a “spacious wood deck,” and a “lovely setting with mature plantings.”

Ernst and his wife, Lisa Ernst, bought the house for $1,575,000 in 2012, according to public records. He left Georgetown without explanation in 2018 (the university says it let him go “following an internal investigation that found he had violated University rules concerning admissions,” though its athletic director apparently recommended him for a new job) and took a position in Rhode Island. His condo in Falmouth, Massachusetts, and his membership in a Chevy Chase country club were among the assets the feds said they’d seek as forfeiture if he is convicted.