DC Has a New (Part-Time) Resident: Mark Zuckerberg

In late January, the rumors began: not only was Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg looking to buy a house in DC, he had one picked out. A little more than a month later, a mysterious buyer, Redbrick Corner, an LLC registered in Delaware, closed on a property in the Woodland Normanstone neighborhood for $23 million, all cash: one of the most expensive purchases in the city’s history. The images of the property were blurred on Google maps, and the speculation began: Who was behind the sale? Now Politico has confirmed that it was the Meta magnate himself, and his wife, Priscilla Chan. The listing agent, Daniel Heider, and the buyer’s agent, Michael Rankin, are both with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Zuckerberg’s “Trump pivot” has been widely reported—he attended the President’s inauguration and has met with him at Mar-a-Lago—and his new digs in DC should help facilitate that access. Yesterday morning, as The New York Times reported, he visited the White House as he’s been lobbying the President to resolve a federal antitrust lawsuit—scheduled to go to trial on April 14—that the Federal Trade Commission brought against Meta in 2020.

The previous owners of Zuckerberg’s DC house were Frank White Jr. and Sylvia White. After purchasing the property in 2013 for $5.15 million, they demolished the existing structure and hired Robert Gurney Architect to build a 15,400-square-foot red-brick house on the corner lot (hence the name of the LLC used by Zuckerberg, Redbrick Corner). With its prominent chimneys and gabled slate roofs, the house takes cues from some of the more traditional neighboring mansions even as it stands apart: Gurney divided the residence into three volumes connected by glass links, or passageways. The approach helps make the structure appear less imposing from the street, but it also serves another purpose, as the architect told Washingtonian: “It is a house that was cozy and comfortable when it was used just by the family but also could be converted and used for large-scale entertaining.”

The outdoor spaces, designed by Annapolis-based Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, prioritize fitness, with a basketball court and pool complex perfect for lap swimming, as Kevin Campion, the firm’s founder, told us. The design—which Campion describes as a mix of grand spaces that mirror the scale of the house and more intimate settings for family gatherings—also features a vegetable garden, fire pit, terraced gardens, and a lawn where a tent can be erected for events.

Another priority was security: Because his clients thought the house might one day be purchased by an ambassador, Gurney says, they fortified the edges with significant walls and fencing. The property “has a beautiful aesthetic but it is locked down,” adds Campion, which may have been a draw for Zuckerberg.

Another potential draw: He’ll be neighbors with Peter Thiel, Facebook’s fledgling investor, who owns a Beaux-Arts mansion in the neighborhood. An anonymous buyer purchased a house across the street from Thiel in early January for $17.5 million, perhaps more circumstantial evidence that Woodland Normanstone is becoming a stronghold for the MAGA faithful.