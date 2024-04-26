Real Estate

A Wild Castle House Is for Sale in Chevy Chase

Bring your fairytale dreams to life.

The exterior of the home. Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

A Chevy Chase home with an unusual design and a storied past is on the market for $1,795,000. The property is a piece of the former “Rossdhu Castle,” a 30-room home designed by local socialite Daisy Calhoun in 1927. Its name and design were inspired by a 15th century castle built by Calhoun’s family in Scotland. After Calhoun and her husband fell on hard times, the Chevy Chase mansion was converted into a nightclub and then a 30-unit apartment complex before most of it was demolished in 1957. All that remained was the gatehouse that once served as the entry point for the massive space. Now it’s for sale, with Alyssa Crilley from Washington Fine Properties as the listing agent.

The foyer. Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.
The library. Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Today, the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom gatehouse is still a home fit for royalty. Outside, its striking archway and looming turret transport you back in time. Tree-lined stone walkways lead through a detailed flagstone courtyard with a fountain at its center. The ground floor features a regal foyer with French doors and windows, a library with four walls of built-in bookshelves, and a guest bedroom. A chandelier-lit spiral staircase leads to the second floor, and a fourth-floor rooftop overlooks the moat-like pond that sits on the edge of the property.

The rooftop deck. Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

Throughout the space, you’ll find details left by the home’s former owners, from the paintings that cover the home’s many bookshelves to the metal coats-of-arms that adorn the walls. And don’t worry: Despite its medieval look, the house comes with an array of modern amenities, like an alarm system, air conditioning, and up-to-date appliances.

The kitchen. Photograph courtesy of Washington Fine Properties.

See the full listing here: 3207 Woodbine St, Chevy Chase, MD

