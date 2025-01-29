Will Mark Zuckerberg be the Next Billionaire to Buy a House in DC?

To the billionaires descending on the District in the wake of Trump’s election, we can add another presumptive name to the list: Zuck. As in, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, who reportedly has ambitions to purchase a property in DC and already has one picked out, according to the Financial Times.

With the elimination of Meta’s fact-checking program and DEI initiatives, the company’s $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund, and Zuck’s private meetings with the President at Mar-a-Lago, he is going “all in on MAGA,” as the Washington Post reported. Having a DC pad—he already owns a compound in Hawaii and multiple properties in California—would give Zuckerberg closer access to the administration as he attempts to influence potential legislation on artificial intelligence, for example. Meta, aspiring to be a leader in the sector, is currently reverse-engineering the AI technology just released by DeepSeek, a Chinese startup.

Zuck isn’t the only potential buyer helping to fuel a Trump bump in the local luxury real estate market. David Sacks, a co-founder of PayPal and Trump’s new AI and crypto czar, reportedly purchased a $10.3 million house in Northwest DC, according to Axios. Daniel Heider, an agent for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty who represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction, refused comment. When he spoke to Washingtonian last month, Heider called the surge of activity less of a Trump bump than a “Trump surge.”

Last week, Elon Musk prompted a local backlash after Eater reported that he intended to purchase the Line Hotel and turn it into a private social club. Instead, Acore Capital purchased the property at auction, although its plans for the hotel remain unclear.

Has Elon bought a house in DC? Most high-end residential transactions are conducted under a shroud of secrecy—private listings, NDAs, LLCs—making it difficult to discern the identity of a buyer. One thing seems clear: The ultra-wealthy individuals in Trump’s orbit will continue snatching up these luxe listings.