The Washington Post’s Job Page Could Soon Be Part of Pornhub

Verizon wants to sell Tumblr, according to the Wall Street Journal. Tumblr, where you’ve established at least three blogs that you’ve forgotten about, has had a rough few years since Yahoo purchased it for more than a billion dollars in 2013; it conveyed with Yahoo’s sale to Verizon and has steadily retreated toward “remember-when” status ever since, with a particular decline since it banned porn.

Enter Pornhub, which is very interested in buying Tumblr: Its porn ban left “many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content,” a Pornhub vice-president told BuzzFeed News.

Such a sale may complicate one of the best local Tumblrs that’s still being updated: The Washington Post‘s jobs page, the number one source around here to gawk at job titles like “Search Specialist: Travel” and “Multiplatform Editor for Emerging News Products.” Potential candidates for whatever the heck those positions are might be skeezed out by their corporate proximity to Pornhub’s more on-brand offerings. (The news business is still one of adjacencies, after all.)

A Post spokesperson tells Washingtonian the potential sale is “something we are monitoring.”