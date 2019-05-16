The 2019 Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic Was a Knockout!

The 2019 Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel on Saturday, May 27, was an extremely enjoyable night of entertainment to support a great charity. Now in its 12th year, the Boxing Classic, supporting The Belfast-Beltway Boxing Project offered a sit-down dinner and 10 amateur boxing matches for 600 guests. The event raises funds for an international athletic exchange program for youth boxers and supports organizations that help teens and young adults at risk for depression, self-harm, and suicide.

