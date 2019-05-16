The 2019 Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic Was a Knockout!

The 2019 Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel on Saturday, May 27, was an extremely enjoyable night of entertainment to support a great charity. Now in its 12th year, the Boxing Classic, supporting The Belfast-Beltway Boxing Project offered a sit-down dinner and 10 amateur boxing matches for 600 guests. The event raises funds for an international athletic exchange program for youth boxers and supports organizations that help teens and young adults at risk for depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Photo by Cheriss May – Kaitlyn Reilly performs Danny Boy
Photo by Cheriss May
Photo by Cheriss May
Photo by Cheriss May – Guests enjoy a special Irish whiskey tasting hosted by Kilbeggan’s Whiskey and Beam Suntory
Photo by Cheriss May – Belfast-Beltway Board member Michael O’Brien of PwC and BBBP Board President Emmanuel Quinn present a special award to Tucker Foote of MasterCard for outstanding support
Photo by Cheriss May – Team DC enters the ring
Photo by Cheriss May – Queenie Anderson performs The National Anthem
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Charlie Quinn and Stephanie Quinn present the belts to Francis Poulos of Diamonds N The Ruff and winner Edward McDonough of Galway Boxing Club
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Team Belfast vs Team DC
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Victory!
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Before the fight
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Queenie Anderson performs The National Anthem
Photo by Bianca Pesina – Team DC lines up in the ring
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
Belfast-Beltway Boxing Classic photo booth
