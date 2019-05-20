MONDAY, MAY 20

MUSEUMS Mexican artist Bosco Sodi’s exhibition Topographies is on display at the Mexican Cultural Institute through June 29. In conjunction with that exhibit, Sodi will be at the Phillips Collection to discuss his career. The exhibit includes his black-and-white paintings as well as an installation that incorporates bricks he fired by hand. Sodi will be in conversation with Vesela Sretenović, the Phillips’ Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Free, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS The Swedish Embassy is celebrating one of the country’s most brutal exports—death metal—with a book talk and concert on Monday night. Hear Swedish authors Ika Johannesson and Jeff Jeffersson Klingberg talk about their book Blood, Fire, Death: The Swedish Metal Story with Washington Post pop music critic Chris Richards. Afterwards, local metal band Zealot R.I.P. (featuring members of Darkest Hour, Frodus, Pig Destroyer, and Fairweather) will make its live debut. Free to attend (must be 21+; advanced registration recommended), 7 PM.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

FOOD To celebrate the release of José Andrés‘s new cookbook, Vegetables Unleashed, the restaurants in his ThinkFoodGroup (Zaytinya, Oyamel, China Chilcano, Jaleo, America Eats Tavern, and Beefsteak) will feature special menus that highlight vegetable dishes from the book, such as “Gaspacho” Estilo Morelia at Oyamel and Barbecue Cauliflower at America Eats tavern. Books will be available for purchase at each of these restaurants and Andrés is will be at two book events: an appearance at 6th & I on 5/22 (which is now sold out) and a talk at Politics & Prose on 6/4. ThinkFoodGroup special vegetable menus are available through June 2.

FILM Adams Morgan’s outdoor movie nights run on Tuesday nights at the Marie Reed Soccer Field (18th & California Streets, NW). This year’s films all carry a space theme, and before two of the screenings (Armageddon on 5/21 and Apollo 11 on 6/11), hear from panels of experts from the National Air and Space Museum. If the weather allows, there will also be telescopes for stargazing. Through June 18. Free. Weather-related rescheduling will be announced via the series’ Facebook page.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

MUSIC If you loved the score of Netflix’s Stranger Things, hear the show’s two composers, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, perform at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater. In addition to their own music, they will pay tribute to prolific Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who passed away early last year. $19-$39, 7:30 PM.

TELEVISION Twitter has certainly provided a platform for Game of Thrones discussion (and spoilers), but your friends may not have the most expert analysis after the series finale. Smithsonian Associates is bringing together three Washington Post critics—Alyssa Rosenberg, Elahe Izadi, and Travis Andrews—to discuss the series’ highs and lows, fan theories, and any issues still left unanswered. Hear their analysis at the S. Dillon Ripley Center. $20, 7 PM.