A Trip Back in Time

Where: Greensprings Vacation Resort, 3500 Ludwell Pkwy., Williamsburg, VA; 800-438-2929.

What’s special: About a 15-minute drive from Colonial Williamsburg is this resort, which has three pools (a heated indoor pool, an outdoor pool, and an outdoor children’s pool), a poolside bar, a fitness center, tennis, basketball, and a playground. Plus, accommodations come with a full kitchen and a washer/dryer. Also nearby are Busch Gardens, Water Country USA, golf courses, and the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

The deal: Book three nights and receive two complimentary tickets to the Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, valued at $35 each. Rates start at $89 a night. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2019.

The Quieter Side of Myrtle Beach

Where: Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, 8121 Amalfi Pl., Myrtle Beach, SC; 843-913-1333.

What’s special: Marina Inn at Grande Dunes is a luxury hotel located within Grand Dunes Resort, a more secluded section of Myrtle Beach. Guests have access to an infinity-edge pool, a fitness center with pool, golf, tennis, and a shuttle bus to a private beach, five minutes away, with umbrellas, chairs, towels, showers, changing rooms, and the Beach Cabana Café. Next to the resort, you can rent a jet ski, go on a backwater adventure, or take a jet ski dolphin-watch tour. Close by is Broadway at the Beach (with restaurants, entertainment, and rides), Barefoot Landing (restaurants, shopping, Alabama Theater and its country-music shows, and the House of Blues), and the Carolina Opry. Or, head down to the boardwalk, with its frenzy of rides, games, and food options.

The deal: The “Couples Anniversary Grande Devotion” package includes luxury accommodations for two nights, sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries, two cocktails at the on-site Reflections bar and eatery, a three-course dinner for two at on-site Waterscapes restaurant, and breakfast for two each morning. Washingtonian readers also receive a complimentary bottle of red or white house wine, a $28 value. The package price starts at $325, depending on season, which is at least 30 percent off of the regular rates. To book, call 877-913-1333 and mention the Washingtonian deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2019.

Kick Back in the Keys

Where: Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina, 84001 Overseas Hwy., Islamorada, FL; 305-664-2321.

What’s special: This 14-acre oceanfront resort offers paddle boarding, a dive center, a swim-up pool bar, an expansive beach, three restaurants, four bars, and rooms with personal fire pits. Opened in 1969, the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar inspired the Beach Boys song “Kokomo.” The Keys are known for sport fishing, and the resort has a new, fully equipped marina where guests can book fishing charters.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 10 percent off the leisure rate plus two free welcome drinks. To book, click here or call 305-664-2321 and ask for promo code Washingtonian. Rates start at $214 per room per night after the discount.

When: Valid for stays through December 19, 2019.

Not Just for Winter

Where: Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, 0130 Daybreak Ridge; Avon, CO; 970-748-6200.

What’s special: In the rolling hills of Colorado’s Beaver Creek Mountains, this luxury resort offers a 21,000-square-foot spa and fitness center (with a sauna, steam rooms, co-ed grotto, and hot and cold plunge pools), as well as tennis, an outdoor pool, six places to dine, access to the Red Sky Golf Club, a Ritz Kids for ages 5-12, and shuttle transportation to and from Beaver Creek Village. Guest rooms feature Frette linens and marble bathrooms with a separate shower and oversized soaking tub; some rooms also have a fireplace, some have a balcony, and some have both. Guests can bike, sign up for guided hikes with an on-site naturalist to learn about the plants and animals that thrive on the mountain, take sunset strolls to stargaze, and ride the chair lift to the top of the mountain.

The deal: The “Edge of Wild” package includes a $200 resort credit when you stay three nights; the credit can be used toward a naturalist-led mountain hike, a spa treatment, or dining. Washingtonian readers also receive two signature cocktails at the new Fireside Bar at the base of the mountain. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get this extra. Rates start at $199 per room per night.

When: Valid for stays June 15 through September 28, 2019.

A Tropical Escape

Where: Vista Celestial, 2 km Noreste de Catarata de Uvita, Uvita de Osa, Puntarenas Costa Rica, Uvita; 888-829-7560.

What’s special: Escape to a place with tropical flowers, toucans, monkeys, parrots, butterflies, and a rainforest. Private villas offer views of the Pacific Ocean, the rainforest, and jungle mountains. Each villa has an individual infinity pool/hot tub and an outdoor rainfall shower. Spa treatments can be done right on each villa’s terrace. Guests also can do yoga, and stroll to the main pool and waterfall Jacuzzi area. Only minutes away are 13 tropical beaches, more dining, and entertainment. The resort can arrange activities including surfing, whale- and dolphin-watching, and snorkeling.

The deal: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Deal” includes five nights of accommodations, a $200 credit towards tours or spa services, meals, beverages, alcohol at meal times, and all taxes. The price is $4,398 for two. For seven nights the price is $6,155, with a $250 credit. Washingtonian readers also receive an extra $50 credit for either package. For reservations with the extra $50 credit, email reservations@vistacelestial.com and mention the Washingtonian online deal. Book before July 1, 2019, and you will receive an extra $850 discount.

When: Valid for stays through July, 2019.