You Can Do This Workout Anywhere—Even a Hotel Room

Finding the time to exercise while traveling is tough, yes, but so is finding the space. Maybe you’re stuck in your grandmother’s tiny house during Thanksgiving or in a crowded beach condo over Memorial Day weekend, with nary a gym in sight.

No worries. Thanks to DC trainer Errick McAdams, this workout is crafted for those in tight spots who need to get in a sweat sans gym equipment. So now you really have no excuse—sorry!

Beginners should complete the below workout once, while advanced athletes should perform all the rounds twice. Happy sweating!

Round One:

10 jumping jacks

1 squat thrust (a burpee without a push-up or jump at the end)

Repeat for 10 sets, for a total of 100 jumping jacks and 10 squat thrusts.

Round Two:

10/8/6/4/2 bodyweight squats*

1 pushup (regular or modified on the knees)



*Reduce bodyweight squats by two reps each set, so that you do 10 the first set, eight the second, and so on.

Repeat for five sets, for a total of 30 squats and 10 pushups

Round Three:

10/8/6/4/2 plank walk-outs*

10 crunches or full sit-ups

*Reduce plank walk-outs by two reps each set, so that you do 10 the first set, eight the second, and so on.

Repeat for five sets, for a total of 30 plank walk-outs and 50 crunches or sit-ups.

Join the conversation!