Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: May 28 – June 2

Tuesday

Head to Farragut Square after work for free exercise. All summer, there will be CorePower Yoga classes on Tuesdays, body sculpting classes on Wednesdays, and pilates on Thursdays. All the classes kick off at 5:30 PM, and you must register before you attend your first one.

Connecticut Ave. and K St. NW

Wednesday

The New Balance DC store will host a workout designed for runners. Join a personal trainer for a three-mile run before you head back to the store for a strength-training session, where you’ll target spots like your glutes and core (especially important for runners). After, stick around for snacks and 20 percent off in-store purchases. Head to the store at 6:45 PM to join the run.

5301 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Thursday

The Garmin crew will be at the Potomac River Running Store in Fairfax to host a run. Take off for a 30-to-50 minute jog with the group, during which you can try out some of Garmin’s products. The run will start at 6:30 PM.

11895 Grand Commons Ave., Fairfax

Saturday

Hang out at the Wharf Saturday morning for a water-side yoga class. Toastique will provide the snacks; you’ll provide the mat. Class kicks off at 9 AM, and all levels are welcome.

760 Maine Ave. SW

Sunday

Your yoga will come with a side of history this morning. Dumbarton House will host an all-levels vinyasa flow in its gardens each Sunday morning through August (donations are welcome, but not required). Class kicks off at 10 AM, and don’t forget to bring a mat!

2715 Q St. NW

