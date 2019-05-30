Photos From the 12th Annual Ball for the Mall

The Trust for the National Mall hosted its twelfth annual benefit event underneath the stars and amongst the monuments on the National Mall. The event welcomed more than 650 confirmed guests to the National Mall, a symbol of America’s treasures that hold the stories of our history and culture. CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reprised his role as the Master of Ceremonies for the program, which featured dynamic speakers, honored two members of Congress, and showcased critical improvement projects on the National Mall.

Trust Board Member Sheila C. Johnson introduced Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, Inc., who delivered a remarkable keynote address highlighting the importance and power of American entrepreneurship. Trust for the National Mall Founder and Chairman John E. “Chip” Akridge welcomed the crowd and gave an update on the Trust’s ongoing projects.

Businessman and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, who served as the premier patron for the event, presented the “History, Heroes, and Hope Award” to Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and the late Representative John Dingell. Murkowski delivered an inspiring video address accepting her award, highlighting the importance of the preservation of America’s treasures. Her husband, Verne Martell, accepted the award on her behalf.

Dingell was the longest serving Member of Congress, known for his stewardship of the preservation of U.S. national parks and treasures throughout his dedicated career in public service. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) accepted the award on behalf of her late husband.