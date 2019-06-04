Real Estate

Here’s the Latest on the Martha’s Table Redevelopment on 14th Street

The plan for the mixed-use project replacing the nonprofit just got more detailed.
It’s been two years since Martha’s Table revealed it would sell its 14th Street headquarters to Washington developer Madison Investments. The nonprofit had operated at the location for nearly four decades, but as the surrounding neighborhood became increasingly gentrified, it decided to relocate to Ward 8. On Tuesday, Madison Investments announced that its purchase of the nearly city-block-sized site had finally closed. It also shared a more detailed vision of what it’s building there.

Overall, the development—called Collection 14—will include 233 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail, 5,300 square feet of offices, and a 4,000-square-foot event space. It’s all scheduled to be completed in early 2021. The residential building will have amenities such as a fitness center, dog-washing station, fire-pits, grills, and an “expansive rooftop area” that will host yoga and other offerings, according to a press release. No Kings Collective will paint a mural along the alley-facing part of the project.

Specific plans for the 4,000-square-foot event space are still being finalized, according to the release. But, in a statement, Madison Investments CEO Barry Madani said it will be “a platform for promoting the arts … we are eager to host pop-ups which showcase a range of local artists.”

The developer also shared new renderings of the finished product.

Corner of 14th and W streets.
Sidewalk retail, along 14th Street.
Entrance to retail on the alley.
Corner of 14th and V streets (already home to the restaurant Provision 14, shown).
New art/event space.
Retail in the alley.
More of the 14th Street-facing retail.

A view from V Street.

 

