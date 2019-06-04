Food

This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.
Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us Friday, June 7 at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about the closure of beloved steakhouse Ray’s the Steaks? Where to hang out on Capital Pride weekend? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

 

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.