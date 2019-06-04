Food
This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert
Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.
Join us Friday, June 7 at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about the closure of beloved steakhouse Ray’s the Steaks? Where to hang out on Capital Pride weekend? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.