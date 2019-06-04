Watch Phil Mendelson Try, Try, and Try Again to Dive Into a Pile of Rainbow Leis for Pride

If you’re already stressing about the multiple takes you’ll need this weekend to capture the perfect snapshot of Capital Pride, know you’re not alone—just ask DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

In celebration of Pride, Mendelson tweeted a collage Tuesday afternoon where he and fellow council member Kenyan McDuffie fall into a massive pile of plastic rainbow leis. (Mendelson did the same thing, albeit alone, last year.)

Except.

In the background of this year’s video someone says, “Nice, I like that one better.” This insinuates that there have to be outtakes, and after people on Twitter responded with requests for a blooper reel, we knew we had to get to the bottom of it.

I took a different approach to my annual #pride🌈 tradition. And my colleague @kenyanmcduffie joined me for a dive too! Happy Pride!! pic.twitter.com/E9C4HyeIDW — Phil Mendelson (@ChmnMendelson) June 4, 2019

Based on McDuffie saying, "Nice, I like that one better," it seems like Mendo tried a couple of different dives before … landing on the one we see below https://t.co/xOZst9vBeZ — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) June 4, 2019

I high-key want to see all the tries https://t.co/bFaP1R6zhY — Christian Paz (@realcpaz) June 4, 2019

Luckily for us, Mendelson’s office sent over copies of his attempted jumps. Take a look for yourself, and next time don’t feel so bad when it takes three Boomerangs to get that Insta-worthy jump shot.

Side note—will we get a back flip next year?

