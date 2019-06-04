News

Watch Phil Mendelson Try, Try, and Try Again to Dive Into a Pile of Rainbow Leis for Pride

Pride celebrations are everywhere—including at the DC Council.
If you’re already stressing about the multiple takes you’ll need this weekend to capture the perfect snapshot of Capital Pride, know you’re not alone—just ask DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson.

In celebration of Pride, Mendelson tweeted a collage Tuesday afternoon where he and fellow council member Kenyan McDuffie fall into a massive pile of plastic rainbow leis. (Mendelson did the same thing, albeit alone, last year.)

Except.

In the background of this year’s video someone says, “Nice, I like that one better.” This insinuates that there have to be outtakes, and after people on Twitter responded with requests for a blooper reel, we knew we had to get to the bottom of it.

Luckily for us, Mendelson’s office sent over copies of his attempted jumps. Take a look for yourself, and next time don’t feel so bad when it takes three Boomerangs to get that Insta-worthy jump shot.

Side note—will we get a back flip next year?

Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.