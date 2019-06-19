July 2019 Crossword Answer Key

“Expanding Cities”
Across
1. Improve, as a magazine article
5. US territory in the Pacific
9. The O of OWN
14. Personal histories
19. Sack of Rome participant
20. Capital on a fjord
21. Prepon of Orange Is the New Black
22. North or Hardy, for example
23. Hats you bought near Goddard Space Flight Center?
26. Discover
27. Brazilian dance
28. Post- opposite
29. Criticized very harshly
31. Birdhouses
35. Pledge
37. “Only good people are allowed to move to my planned city in Virginia!”
44. Beat walker
45. Calif. paper
46. Drape with
47. Swordsman in black
48. Mimics
50. Ferdinand’s queen
54. Enter the world
55. Play a practical joke on Montgomery County’s county seat?
58. Auction action
59. Opposite of oui
60. Happens afterward
61. Slick
62. Panda Express pan
63. Elihu for whom an Ivy is named
64. Frequent subject of intolerance
66. Show set in Baltimore
69. Southern pronoun
72. Be under the weather
73. Cuisine at Little Serow
74. See 36 down
78. Letters on stamps
79. Grads-to-be
80. Provide electricity to a Prince George’s County town?
83. Robe accessories
85. Quality of bass and trout
86. Without a date
87. Still soft, as concrete
88. Loosens, as regulations
89. Part of NGO
92. Suffix with nectar
93. Person you call to see if it’s raining at George Mason?
99. Say without saying
100. You may have them after working out
101. “Ta-ta!”
105. ___ whim (spontaneously)
106. Film files
110. Subtle hint
111. Rode a skateboard all over a town on the Red Line?
118. Sheep’s sound
119. Magazine since 1945
120. Mystic
121. Coalition that won the Cold War
122. Confident attitude
123. Where, in Oaxaca
124. Very, in Vichy
125. Hit ___ point (bottom out)
Down
1. Hatchlings’ former homes
2. Fictional explorer
3. Thing
4. What an attorney has passed
5. Amount of cookie dough
6. Put into practice
7. No average player
8. Excedrin competitor
9. “Well played!”
10. Course number?
11. Be regretful about
12. Hirshhorn pieces
13. D-list celeb once on the A-list, for instance
14. Without many people in the middle
15. Flight components, often
16. Board under a bed
17. Goodyear roller
18. E-mail program button
24. Bellybutton
25. ___ bourguignon
30. Order’s partner
32. “Judy ___ Punk” (Ramones song)
33. Storage area, often
34. Just
35. Post section
36. With 74 across, “Hold it right there!”
37. “___ intended”
38. Starts taking customers
39. Political cartoonist Ted
40. Corn___ pipe
41. Swedish unit of currency
42. Swashbuckling Flynn
43. “Death Be Not Proud” poet
44. ___ Charles (southernmost point of the Delmarva Peninsula)
49. Jolly Roger feature
51. Place of learning, when mischievously spelled
52. Rival of Dollar and Hertz
53. Sheer hatred
54. Clothing seen in Ocean City
56. Stephen of V for Vendetta
57. Daniel Day-Lewis has three
58. Violinist’s need
62. Game of Thrones co-creator D.B.
63. Shrieks
65. “___ the season . . .”
66. After that
67. Animal with large ears
68. Receiving a pension (abbr.)
69. ___ Islam (the former Cat Stevens)
70. Yoga position
71. Bollywood beverage
73. Makes into a spiral
75. Suetonius spoke it
76. ___ of itself (per se)
77. Defeat by a small margin
79. Burn
80. Parker of Best in Show
81. ___-Day vitamins
82. Longer form of 78 across
84. That ship
85. Cry loudly
88. Told the world about
90. Three basics of learning, briefly
91. Very short putt
94. “What ___ doing?”
95. Engine cover
96. Antarctic explorer Shackleton
97. Kindle user
98. 2010 World Cup champ, to natives
101. The Profit channel
102. Maui moves
103. Genesis setting
104. “Oh, my!”
107. List-ending abbr.
108. Visit
109. Cold flakes
112. Barry network
113. ___ Swanson (Parks and Recreation character)
114. Finale
115. Make blue, maybe
116. Teeny-tiny
117. There are 168 in a wk.