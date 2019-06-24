Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: June 24 – 30

Monday

Head to Chinatown Park after work for a Doonya class, which is a Bollywood-inspired dance workout. Bring a water bottle and show up at 7:30 PM ready to groove.

6th St. NW between I St. NW and Massachusetts Ave. NW

Tuesday

Kick off your Tuesday with an outdoor bootcamp hosted by local trainer Jenny Wing Harper. The circuit-style class will be a blend of strength and cardio exercises on the stairs of Nationals Park. All levels are welcome and the workout starts at 6:15 AM.

1500 South Capitol St. SE

Thursday

Get in your miles with Lululemon tonight. The Navy Yard location will host a run through the area with a Vida trainer, but don’t worry—it’s for all levels of runners. Be ready to go at 7 PM.

300 Tingey St. SE

Saturday

If yoga on the weekend is your thing, there will be a free flow on the Georgetown Waterfront at 9:30 AM. All levels are welcome, and they’ll have some mats on a first-come, first-served basis.

3303 Water St. NW

Sunday

Helmets on! If you’re an intermediate-to-advanced cyclist, join The Bike Rack for a Sunday morning ride. The intermediate crew will take off for a 40-mile trek, while the advanced crew will opt for a longer ride around 60 miles. Meet at the store at 8:30 AM, and be ready to leave by 8:45 AM.

1412 Q St. NW

