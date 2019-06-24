MONDAY, JUNE 24

BENEFIT Hang out with Capitals alums such as Peter Bondra and Olie Kolzig at the Washington Capitals Alumni Association’s Bourbon & Cigar event at Top of the Town in Arlington. Sample various bourbons and whiskeys, nosh on hors d’oeuvres, and bid on a live auction featuring experiences with Caps alums. (Note that no requests for autographs will be allowed.) The event will benefit the Washington Capitals Alumni Association High School Scholarship Fund. Many of the alums on hand on Monday night will play in the Alumni Summer Classic Game on Tuesday at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Monday night benefit: $250, 7 PM. Tuesday game: Free, 6:30 PM.

POLITICS If you’ve ever wanted to grab a beer with a member of Congress, head to the new Red Bear Brewing to clink glasses with Eleanor Holmes Norton. Norton will discuss LGBTQ+ issues and other matters relevant to the DC community. Free to attend (beer prices vary), 7 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

MUSIC Hang tough with some ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia at Capital One Arena. Headlined by New Kids on the Block, the show also includes blasts from the past Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, and Naughty by Nature. If reports from other concerts on this tour hold true, show up on time: those other four groups aren’t just warm-up acts—NKOTB will kick things off with a short set before bringing the supporting groups out, step by step (sorry!), as a mid-show break. $19.95 – $345, 7:30 PM.

BOOKS Mount Vernon historian Mary Thompson will discuss her book “The Only Unavoidable Subject of Regret”: George Washington, Slavery, and the Enslaved Community at Mount Vernon at the American Revolution Institute’s Anderson House. Thompson looks at Mount Vernon life from the perspective of its enslaved residents, using letters and diaries kept by visitors and former slaves as research. She simultaneously follows Washington’s changing perspective on slavery throughout his life, which ended with granting his slaves freedom in his will. Free, 6:30 PM.

MUSIC Reminisce about the folk rock of yesteryear at Signature Theatre’s “Blowin’ in the Wind: Folk-Rock in America.” Hosts Robbie Schaefer and Ines Nassara will cover of music from Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Carole King, and Paul Simon and play some of Schaefer’s original tunes. Through June 30. $38.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

BOOKS Teacher and life coach Iyanla Vanzant (Starting Over, Iyanla: Fix My Life) is celebrating the 25th anniversary (and reissue) of her book Acts of Faith with a reading at Strathmore’s Music Center. The book brings motivational thoughts to every day of the year with Vanzant’s encouraging straight talk. $38-$90, 8 PM.

STORIES The recurring “Health’s Angels” storytelling event will take place at Songbyrd. Hear stories about women’s health (physical, mental, and emotional) and topics like body positivity, reproductive issues, chronic pain, and more. Proceeds will go to the Yellowhammer Fund, which helps fund Alabama’s abortion clinics. Free to attend ($10 suggested donation), 7 PM.