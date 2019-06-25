Soulful Symphony and its founder are taking Merriweather Post Pavilion by storm. Washington Post classical music critic Anne Midgette says Merriweather Post Pavilion’s first resident orchestra is elevating music’s American roots.

According to Midgette, Soulful founder Darin Atwater leads a “different kind of orchestra” made up of musicians of color playing a cross-section of American music, from jazz and hip-hop to gospel and country. Noting Columbia’s founding goals of eliminating race and class divisions, the critic says the city is “well-suited for the Soulful Symphony, which represents an alternative and also idealistic vision for an orchestra.”

The first of three Soulful Symphony concerts scheduled this season is set for Saturday, June 29. To order a season pass or buy individual tickets, visit https://www.merriweathermusic.com/.