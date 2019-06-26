River Views



Where: Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay, 100 Heron Blvd., Cambridge, Md.; 410-901-1234.

What’s special: Summer is a great time to visit this waterfront resort. You can play a round of golf at the River Marsh Golf Course or enjoy expansive river views while lounging by the pool. There’s also fishing and crabbing, a full slate of water sports, nature walks, and a spa. Pets are welcome, too.

The deal: Book a minimum two-night stay with the “$200 Resort Credit” package and receive a $200 resort credit per night to use at the spa, dining venues, and activities including golf and the kids’ Camp Hyatt. Washingtonian readers also receive an “Off the Rook” hat (highlighting a local beer served exclusively at the resort), and a s’mores package, a $10 value. The starting price for the package is $389 a night. To get the Washingtonian extras, print this out to show during check-in.

When: Valid for stays through December 30, 2019.

Summer Playground

Where: Kingsmill Resort, 1010 Kingsmill Rd., Williamsburg, Va.; 888-334-4856.

What’s special: This is a summer playground, with both indoor and outdoor pools, two championship golf courses, tennis, biking, water sports on the James River, and a spa and fitness center. For more fun, leave your car behind and hop on the shuttle to Busch Gardens, Water Country or Colonial Williamsburg.

The deal: The “SummerVayCay Package” includes accommodations, breakfast daily at Elements 1010, three-day tickets to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA for each room guest, discounted Plantation Course play ($30 a person after 2 p.m., including green and cart fees), free tennis court time after 11 a.m., use of non-motorized water sports (paddle boards, kayaks), and a 20-percent discount on merchandise at any Kingsmill Resort retail outlet. The first 50 Washingtonian readers who book this deal will receive two Kingsmill Resort beach towels, a $40 value. Prices for two people start at $323.99 a night with a three-night minimum stay. To get this deal, mention it at check-in.

When: Valid for stays through July 31, 2019.

Golfer’s Bucket List? Check.



Where: Pinehurst, 80 Carolina Vista Dr., Pinehurst, NC; 855-235-8507.

What’s special: On any golfer’s bucket list, Pinehurst offers nine championship golf courses including the world-famous No. 2, which has hosted several U.S. Open Championships (and will do so again in 2024). There’s also an incredible, 14-acre practice area with an 18-hole putting course. One of the newer features is The Cradle, a par-3 short course, which has music playing throughout and drinks and beer on tap. For those not playing golf, there is a luxury spa, tennis, two pools, a KidsClub, and rocking chairs for reading and relaxing. It’s a short walk to town where there are shops, galleries, and the Pinehurst Brewing Co. serving lunch, dinner, and homemade brews.

The deal: The “Summer Tee Package” includes a third night free when you stay two nights, a round of golf per day with a fourth round of golf free, cart fees, club storage, unlimited use of practice facilities, a breakfast buffet, and a three-course dinner daily. Rates start at $1,171 a person. There is also a Summer Spree Spa package that starts at $775 for a non-golfing companion. Washingtonian readers also receive a $25 gift card on any Pinehurst golf package. Call 800-487-4653 and mention code Washingtonian2019.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2019.

Southern Barrier Island Getaway



Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms, SC; 866- 359-5593.

What’s special: This resort spans the northern tip of the Isle of Palms, a barrier island off the coast of South Carolina, about 25 minutes from downtown historic Charleston. Sitting on 1,600 acres, the oceanfront resort offers a variety of accommodations, including oceanfront suites and homes overlooking the fairways. It has many activities, including live music at the Grand Pavilion, family movies under the stars, golf, four pools, and a spa.

The deal: The “Summer Family Charleston Getaway” package offers, for a booking of two or more nights in the Village at Wild Dunes or select vacation home and condo rentals, $100 in resort credit to be used on dining, retail or activities. Washingtonian readers also get a complimentary Wild Dunes Resort Welcome gift filled with local snacks and beverages, a $25 value. Mention Washingtonian when calling 888-357- 8358 to reserve, or click here and use code WILDDC.

When: Valid for stays through July 31, 2019.

Fun in the Sunshine State

Where: Acqualina Resort & Spa, 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.; 305-918-8000.

What’s special: Summer is a good time to save on a Florida vacation. At Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach, guests enjoy oversized luxury rooms and suites with either Atlantic Ocean or Intracoastal views, and private balconies. Learn to SCUBA dive, unwind at the 20,000-square-foot spa with its own pool featuring heated jets, relax at the three oceanfront pools, or stroll the pristine sand. You can also sign up for one of the resort’s many tours, which can take you beyond the hotel to experience nature, food, and art.

The deal: The “Family Escape Package” includes daily access to the resort’s state-of–the-art children’s center, which is an AcquaMarine program offering educational marine-themed programming for ages five through 12. Other family fun in the package includes access to the resort’s beachfront basketball court, soccer lawn, foosball, ping-pong tables, and oceanfront king-sized chess board, and daily activities for toddlers including bike time on a no-pedal Strider Balance Bike, and relay races on the beach. The package also features daily buffet breakfast for two (or four when booking a two-bedroom suite), valet parking daily, and a $40 spa credit. Washingtonian readers also receive a bottle of Prosecco upon check-in and an Acqualina Sun Hat. To book, call 855-316-0142 and mention the Washingtonian deal. Rates start at $525 a night.

When: Valid for stays through November 2019.