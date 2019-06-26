What’s in My Gym Bag: Sport & Health Personal Trainer Frank Homer

Who: Frank Homer, 38

Does: Personal Trainer at Sport & Health Tysons

Approach to fitness: “Finding the right balance between challenging members while making it fun. I have worked with all types: teens to senior citizens, first-timers to college athletes, weekend warriors to couch potatoes. The key is to provide the right evaluation and assessments and to create a custom program for each individual with a holistic approach. [That means] incorporating elements of resistance training, injury prevention, corrective exercise, nutrition, and stress management.”

The Bag

“Going straight from my day job in construction to my evening and weekend job as a trainer requires meticulous planning and an organized bag with all the essentials,” says Homer. “With 12- to 14-hour days, I live out of my gym bag.” Adidas Defender II Duffel Bag, $35, Amazon

iPad Air

Homer tracks his clients’ nutrition, measurements, and workouts via programs like Excel, Idea, and Vitabot on his iPad Air. iPad Air, $500, Apple

Resistance Bands

These SPRI bands come in a variety of resistance levels, making them “perfect for when I do outdoor sessions with my clients or for when I am traveling,” says Homer. SPRI Exercise Bands, prices vary, SPRI

Massage Stick

Homer uses this massage stick on his clients to circulate blood flow, reduce soreness, and increase recovery time. Original Body Stick, $44, Power Systems

Gray Cook Band

This resistance band comes with extra stretch and padding and can be used for a variety of corrective movements and exercises, says Homer. Gray Cook Band, $43, Perform Better

Toothbrush

“This was a gift from a client at the gym who is a dental hygienist,” says Homer. “[It] helps keep my smile bright.” Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100, $130, Philips

Razor

Homer has been using these razors since high school, and he throws them in his bag for getting ready on-the-go. Gillette Mach3 Razor, $8, Walgreens

Track Pants

Adidas track pants are the best of both worlds—stylish and comfy. Adidas Tiro 19 Training Pants, $45, Adidas

Shoes

“[These are] a comfortable relief after being in dress shoes and/or construction boots all day,” says Homer. Nike Air Max, $180, Nike

